No hike in natural-gas rates through end of year

Over three million British Columbians use natural gas every day.

  • Sep. 17, 2018 2:00 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

Natural-gas prices will remain static for at least the next three months.

FortisBC has received approval from the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) to maintain the cost of natural gas for its customers. As of Oct. 1, more than three-million FortisBC customers will see no change to the cost of natural gas on their bill.

“Natural gas prices in our province continue to remain near their lowest levels in over a decade and our natural gas customers have not seen a rate increase in two years,” said Diane Roy, vice-president of regulatory affairs at FortisBC. “The preference for natural gas is reflected by our continued customer growth.”

Below are the rate changes for each region effective October 1, 2018:

Mainland, Vancouver Island and Whistler

  • There is no change to the current cost of gas rate for residential customers at $1.549 per gigajoule (GJ).

Fort Nelson

  • Residential customers in Fort Nelson will not see any changes to their bill. The current cost of gas rate is $1.571 per GJ.

Revelstoke

  • Residential customers will see an increase to the cost of propane rate from $11.791 per GJ to $12.842 per GJ. This is an increase of $1.051 per GJ.

What is on your bill?

• Basic charge: The basic charge is a flat daily fee that partially recovers the fixed costs of the system, whether or not you are using any natural gas, as long as you are connected to the system. The basic charge is

reviewed by the BCUC annually.

• Delivery charge: The delivery charge is based on consumption and pays for the cost of delivering gas to homes and businesses. The delivery charge also covers the costs of maintaining the natural gas distribution

system, earn a return on the amounts invested in FortisBC and fund improvements. Delivery charges are reviewed by the BCUC annually.

• Storage and transport: Storage and transport reflects the prices FortisBC pays to other companies to store and transport gas through their pipelines and infrastructure. These costs are reviewed quarterly and set annually by the BCUC.

• Cost of gas: Every three months, FortisBC reviews natural gas and propane cost of gas rates with the BCUC to ensure rates passed on to customers cover the cost of purchasing the gas on their behalf.

Factors affecting the market price of natural gas and propane in North America include weather, supply and demand and economic conditions, Propane prices are also influenced by global oil markets. FortisBC does not mark up the cost of gas as customers pay what it pays.

• Other charges and taxes: Other charges and taxes include the B.C. carbon tax, the clean energy levy, the GST and, in some municipalities, a municipal operating fee. These charges are set by various levels of government and collected by FortisBC on their behalf.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Saskatchewan RCMP still looking for suspect in car theft that led to Amber Alert
Next story
Nearly 80% of British Columbians support a ban on handguns in cities

Just Posted

Cafe Guido manager spills the beans on new coffee shop drive-thru

“The core drink menu is the same, but there will be new drinks - new cold drinks and new food”

Arrest made in Port Alice mail bomb incident

A 73 year old resident of Whitehorse, Yukon, was arrested on September 13th and remains in custody.

Municipal spending outpaces population growth 4-fold in B.C.: report

Canadian Federation of Independent Business has released its annual operational spending report

Three mayoral races in the North Island

Elections BC has finalized their nomination list for municipal, local elections for… Continue reading

Port Hardy resident furious over smart meter installation

“They came into my house without consent and it wasn’t even a BC Hydro employee.”

‘Fire tornado’ erupts as firefighters battle interior B.C. wildfire

Firefighters near Vanderhoof were taken by surprise

Nearly 80% of British Columbians support a ban on handguns in cities

86% support a ban on military-style assault weapons

No hike in natural-gas rates through end of year

Over three million British Columbians use natural gas every day.

B.C. aims to implement provincial pain strategy: patients’ advocate

The Health Ministry says it is continuing to consult with stakeholders

B.C. communities want say in caribou recovery

Critics say federal plans may leave out other species, local needs

Three people plead guilty in Alberta naked kidnapping case

A man, woman and baby were forced against their will into a car with several naked people inside

B.C. not worried about only having 1 pot shop on Oct. 17: spokeswoman

Only provincially-run store will be in Kamloops

B.C. man facing first-degree murder charge in death of Belgian tourist

Amelie Sakkalis’ body was found on Aug. 22 near Boston Bar

Four military, eight civilian aircraft scour B.C. for missing Edmonton plane

The plane was on a flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack when officials were notified Friday that it was overdue.

Most Read