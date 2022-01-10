No one hurt as school bus and SUV crash on Cedar Road in Nanaimo

Two students were on the bus, but no one was hurt in the incident, say crews on scene

A school bus and an SUV collided at the intersection of Cedar and Fielding roads on Monday afternoon, Jan. 10. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

A school bus and an SUV crashed on Cedar Road in Nanaimo this afternoon.

Emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Cedar and Fielding roads on Monday, Jan. 10, a little before 3:30 p.m. where a school bus and a sport-utility vehicle had collided.

Crews on scene said there were two students on the bus, but no one was injured in the incident, which completely closed that stretch of Cedar Road. Tow trucks are on scene now.

