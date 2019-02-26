North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for 28-year-old Aaron Denofreo. (Submitted)

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP searching for missing man

Aaron Denofreo, 28, may be on the Lower Mainland

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking the public for help in locating a missing man.

Aaron Alexander Denofreo, 28, was reported missing on Feb. 17, but hadn’t been seen since early February.

He is described as 5-foot-10 and 140 pounds with a slender build, short brown hair and hazel eyes.

The investigation has determined that Denofreo may be in the Lower Mainland.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8744).

