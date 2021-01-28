North Island back to zero new cases

Other Island regions not doing so well

Vancouver Isand North had zero new cases of COVID last week. (BCCDC map)

North Vancouver Island reported zero new cases of COVID-19 last week, Jan. 17 – 23, continuing on a downward trend for the region. The health area had two cases the week before, and three the week before that.

The Local Health Area known as Vancouver Island North includes Woss, Zeballos and everything north. Confusingly, the larger Health Service Delivery Area, called North Vancouver Island, includes Campbell River, the Comox valley, Tahsis and Gold River.

Vancouver Island West, encompassing Tahsis and Gold River, reported four new cases, a stark jump from their zeros over the last seven weeks.

The Greater Campbell River area had two cases in the last week of January.

Comox Valley, the most populous Local Health Area in the North Island, had 14 new cases between Jan. 17-23, up from nine cases the week prior.

Updated Local Health Area data is published weekly.

The rest of the Island has continued to increase in new cases, especially the central Island region, where Vancouver Island Health Authority calling on residents to stringently adhere to the public health orders to stop the spread.

