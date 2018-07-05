North Island educator honoured in retirement

After more than 30+ years with SD85, Malcolm Fleeton has retired from being an educator.

SANDY GRENIER PHOTOS School District 85 educator Malcolm Fleeton was surprised with a special tie by the Junior Canadian Rangers in honour of his retirement.

Malcolm Fleeton, a long-time educator for School District 85, has said his last goodbyes.

After more than 30 years’ as a successful teacher and prominent volunteer on the North Island, Fleeton officially retired on June 30.

Fleeton will also be stepping back from his various community commitments, including the Junior Canadian Rangers (JCR).

During the Eagle View Elementary School Grade 7 dinner and dance on June 28, Fleeton was recognized and presented with a special tie to commemorate his retirement with the JRC.

The position Fleeton held within the JRC was Adult Committee Chair (ACC). The tie was special because it had ACC embroidered onto it, in recognition for all of his hard work. He has held the position since the inception of the group in the fall of 2010.

“It was a very moving experience,” said Fleeton in a phone interview with the North Island Gazette. “I wasn’t expecting anything. It was a great group and it is an important program to have in Port Hardy, so I was very honoured.”

Kevin McGhee is the leader for the group, but the ACC position does the paperwork behind the scenes that keeps the JRC functioning.

Shawn Gough, Local President for the Vancouver Island North Teacher’s Association, will now hold the ACC position for the group.

Fleeton said he thinks the JRC is important because it provides the opportunity for students from age 12 to 18 to spend time outdoors.

“I am going to miss many, many things about teaching and all the groups, but it’s a change and it’s time to take the next step in your life and do other things,” said Fleeton, adding he and his wife Brenda are looking forward to spending some time traveling.

“I will be heading to Florida in the fall to watch spring training for baseball,” laughed Fleeton, adding, “It’s one of my bucket list things!”

“Malcolm, along with his wife Brenda, are huge contributors to our community,” said Eagle View parent Sandy Grenier. “From the Fall Fair, District-wide track and field meet, North Island Concert Society, North Island Community Band, sound system coordinator for different events including SD85, ACC for Junior Canadian Rangers, teacher, and so much more – They also have the best lit house in Port Hardy during the Christmas holidays!”

Fleeton added he will miss all of the groups “For the time we had working together over the years and appreciate all of the efforts they have made to make this community a great community.”