North Island First Nation blasts DFO for ignoring its herring fishery advice

Takush (Smith Inlet), north of Vancouver Island on the mainland is the traditional homeland of the Gwa’sala Nation.

It was an “I told you so” moment the Gwa’sala- ‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nation (GNN) saw coming more than six month ago.

The North Island-based nation is blasting the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) in the wake of the 2021 annual survey by fisheries experts, released in late October, that confirmed what GNN Elders had been telling everyone – that this year’s herring returns were extremely low and could not support a single commercial fishery.

This past March, GNN sought an injunction to stop the DFO from granting a commercial herring spawn on kelp licence in their traditional territories. That injunction failed because the court felt there was not sufficient information about GNN’s traditional knowledge to overturn DFO’s decision.

RELATED: GNN files injunction against DFO over herring

RELATED: Judge rejects GNN’s herring injunction request

“Once again, Western science experts have verified the accuracy of our traditional knowledge – the herring were simply not there,” said Chief Paddy Walkus in the statement to media. “And once again, as they have with every other marine species we depend on, DFO has prioritized commercial fisheries over our Aboriginal rights and conservation needs.”

GNN feels that instead of meeting Canada’s reconciliation promises, DFO fought the injunction tooth and nail so it could “cling to decision-making power and continue to unilaterally make decisions respecting marine resources in GNN traditional territories.”

According to the GNN statement, for the third year in a row, the nation decided it had to refrain from fishing its own herring licence on the basis of conservation needs.

“When we are faced with endangered stocks, we have to buy our traditional foods from neighboring First Nations in order to protect our own resources,” said Walkus. “DFO ignores our input and concerns.”

GNN traditional territories include the areas in and around Smith and Seymour Inlets where they have 24 established reserves and many other traditional village sites, intensive use areas, and fishing locations. Members were forcibly moved to Port Hardy by Indian Affairs in the 1960s, away from their traditional village sites, and their homes, bighouses, and cultural regalia were burned by the government. Members continue to depend for food and income on the resources of the lands and waters of their traditional homelands.

“Our people have been fishing in these waters for thousands of years, DFO is supposed to give our rights priority. Our people need an economic base and access to a healthy diet to thrive – the sea is both of these things for us,” Walkus said.

”We rely on herring, salmon, halibut, shellfish, seaweed – and a long list of other resources – for our health, our well-being, the education of our children. DFO seems more interested in overseeing the decline and extinction of our livelihood and our culture than in honouring Canada’s Constitution or UNDRIP.”

GNN’s statement also pointed out that for Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw peoples, the month of March was named after herring, and herring were traded with neighboring First Nations for eulachan grease and other diet mainstays and it continues to be a staple of the traditional economy.

“The federal government pays a lot of lip service to rights recognition and reconciliation, while DFO gives away our resources and mismanages the entire range of marine species,” Walkus said. “DFO appears to be seeking confrontation over reconciliation – either in the courts or on the water.”

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Hunting and FishingIndigenous