North Island MLA welcomes 24 projects helping workers impacted by COVID-19

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk is welcoming 24 investments in small, land-based infrastructure projects from the province that will support people in their economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Forestry workers in our region have faced some significant challenges over the last few years,” Babchuk says in a press release. “It’s our government’s role to respond to economic concerns, and I’m glad to see that happening in a positive, productive way. Focusing on small-scale local infrastructure projects helps keep people employed and also keeps our beautiful back country safe and accessible for people to enjoy.”

The Forestry Enhancement Program (FEP) supports workers and contractors who were impacted by downturns in the forestry sector. The program was expanded with an additional $12 million to support more people in more communities across the province in their economic recovery from the effects of the pandemic.

Projects in the North Island include upgrades to the Pacific Yew Recreation Site near Campbell River and the replacement of the Beaver Lake Trail footbridge near the turnoff to Port Alice.

Other projects across British Columbia include improved recreation sites and trails, enhanced safety along forest service roads, wildlife habitat restoration, and wildfire safety and mitigation.

This announcement is part of BC’s $10 billion COVID response, which includes the StrongerBC for Everyone recovery plan — a plan that protects people’s health and livelihoods while supporting businesses and communities.

BC governmentBC politics