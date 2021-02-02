North Island-Powell River MP wants dental care to be covered for everyone

A screenshot of NDP MP Rachel Blaney in the House of Commons speaking during questions and comments period, June 28, 2018.

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney is speaking out on dental care.

Blaney issued a news release stating that “this morning (Feb. 2), the NDP tabled a motion in the House of Commons calling on the Liberal government to establish a federal dental care program for Canadian families earning less than $90,000 per year. This would be the first step to a universal dental care program covered in Canada’s health care system. Good dental health can impact a person’s entire well-being – yet consecutive Conservative and Liberal governments have refused to move forward with a national dental care program.”

Blaney noted that she feels healthcare should “cover us from head-to-toe. I hear it all the time from people in my riding who haven’t been to a dentist in years because they simply can’t afford it. We want to ensure people won’t have to give it a second thought and make dental covered for everyone.”

The release noted that millions of Canadians don’t visit the dentist every year because “they can’t afford to. According to a Parliamentary Budget Office report released in October 2020, nearly 6.5 million Canadians would benefit from the NDP’s proposal, a number that continues to grow as people lose their jobs and dental insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Poor dental health can cause pain and hurt a person’s dignity and even their job prospects. It can also lead to expensive health issues down the road,” added Blaney. “This is an example of how we can save money in the long run, by investing in people today.”

