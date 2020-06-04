Nine of the damaged picnic tables at Marble River Campground. (Zoe Ducklow)

North Island recreation camping site closed indefinitely due to vandalism

Ruined picnic tables are the main damage

A picnic table is hacked up. One had been tossed into the forest. Some are missing altogether.

This was the scene at Marble River Campground after the last weekend in May. The 16-spot recreation site on the north Island is owned by Western Forest Products and managed by Recreation B.C.

A notice went up on the B.C. Recreation Sites and Trails website, saying “the site will remain closed until further notice.”

By Wednesday, June 3, the site was tidy, but damage was still visible. Nearly every picnic table had been damaged, some to the point of being unusable. Some were gone altogether, and one was still upside-down in the forest.

It was obvious a large campfire had been built far beyond the iron confines of a camp grate.

Several trees were cut down, although it’s unclear whether this was vandalism, or intended forest management.

The user-maintained campground on the Port Alice Road has a boat launch and a trailhead that leads into the Marble River Provincial Park to the west. There is no word when or if the campground will be repaired and reopened.

This story will be updated as more details are confirmed.

Outdoors and Recreation

A picnic table tossed into the forest beside the campsite at Marble River Campground. (Zoe Ducklow)

