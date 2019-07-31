North Island Seniors Housing Foundation gets preliminary funding from BC Housing

This funding would allow the Foundation to seek additional commitment from partners.

NORTH ISLAND MALL PHOTO The North Island Seniors Housing Foundation has been granted preliminary funding from BC Housing to build seniors housing units adjacent to the North Island Mall on Trustee Road.

“Great News for the North Island,” said Seniors Housing Foundation chairman Gordon Patterson on social media. “I am pleased to announce that… BC Housing has agreed to… preliminary funding, including additional funding for geotechnical studies of lands made available for this project by the District of Port Hardy.”

Patterson noted that this came about after the North Island Seniors Housing Foundation “respectfully asked BC Housing to consider project preliminary funding to engage the services of a development consultant and an initial scope for an architect to bring together a comprehensive concept, complete with feasibility analysis, schematic drawings and capital budgets.

Patterson added they have asked that “such funds be considered as a commitment on the part of the Province to the North Island & the North Island Seniors Housing Foundation commitment to provide safe secure affordable seniors housing.”

According to its website, The North Island Seniors Housing Foundation is a Registered Society, having charitable status and managed by a board of directors.

The Foundation was created by community leaders, business leaders, stakeholders, seniors advocates, and health professionals to facilitate the building of a supportive seniors’ living facility and for those with disabilities on the North Vancouver Island.

Exciting opportunities exist for community stakeholders, entrepreneurial, and business involvement in the design, management, and final look of this multicultural project.

The project’s vision is driven by partners who have interest in contributing to seniors wellness to make this dream to come true.

