NORTH ISLAND MALL PHOTO The North Island Seniors Housing Foundation has been granted preliminary funding from BC Housing to build seniors housing units adjacent to the North Island Mall on Trustee Road.

North Island Seniors Housing Foundation gets preliminary funding from BC Housing

This funding would allow the Foundation to seek additional commitment from partners.

“Great News for the North Island,” said Seniors Housing Foundation chairman Gordon Patterson on social media. “I am pleased to announce that… BC Housing has agreed to… preliminary funding, including additional funding for geotechnical studies of lands made available for this project by the District of Port Hardy.”

Patterson noted that this came about after the North Island Seniors Housing Foundation “respectfully asked BC Housing to consider project preliminary funding to engage the services of a development consultant and an initial scope for an architect to bring together a comprehensive concept, complete with feasibility analysis, schematic drawings and capital budgets.

This funding would allow the Foundation to seek additional commitment from partners, including CMHC, Island Health and others in this 11.5 million dollar multicultural seniors housing project.”

Patterson added they have asked that “such funds be considered as a commitment on the part of the Province to the North Island & the North Island Seniors Housing Foundation commitment to provide safe secure affordable seniors housing.”

According to its website, The North Island Seniors Housing Foundation is a Registered Society, having charitable status and managed by a board of directors.

The Foundation was created by community leaders, business leaders, stakeholders, seniors advocates, and health professionals to facilitate the building of a supportive seniors’ living facility and for those with disabilities on the North Vancouver Island.

Exciting opportunities exist for community stakeholders, entrepreneurial, and business involvement in the design, management, and final look of this multicultural project.

The project’s vision is driven by partners who have interest in contributing to seniors wellness to make this dream to come true.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Attempts to disentangle humpback off north Vancouver Island fail
Next story
VIDEO: Sea Shepherd releases footage after Pamela Anderson boards fish farm

Just Posted

Trudeau praises actions of coast guard in help with deadly float plane crash

Four people, including pilot, were killed while five survived when plane went down near Port Hardy

Transportation Safety Board investigating fatal float plane crash on Addenbroke Island

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board investigators have been deployed to Addenbroke Island where… Continue reading

Five survivors, with varying injuries, confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Seair Seaplanes has confirmed that one of its float planes was in a ‘serious accident’ that left four dead

Four dead after float plane crash north of Port Hardy

JRCC confirms crash of small plane north of Vancouver Island

Feds and B.C. First Nations agree to better access to commercial fishing

Coastal First Nations sign agreement on behalf of seven nations on B.C’s central and north coasts

VIDEO: Investigators focus hunt for suspected B.C. killers back to Gillam, Man.

Reported sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky has been deemed unsubstantiated by police

B.C. Grades 12s issued incorrect marks, final exam results in ‘tabulation anomaly’

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

‘The Amazing Race Canada’ comes to Vancouver Island

Stops include Deep Bay Marine Field Station, WildPlay Element Parks and Horne Lake Caves

Ride-hailing company Kater ready to launch in B.C. as soon as rules permit

Vancouver-based firm to add traditional ride-hailing across Metro Vancouver by this fall

Denman Island cable ferry shedding plastic into the ocean

BC Ferries notes a manufacturer’s defect with cable coating; beach clean-up planned for weekend

ICBC starts sign-up for new driver smartphone pilot project

‘Techpilot’ device records speed, braking, distractions

BC Coroners Service identifies victims of plane crash north of Port Hardy

One Canadian, two Americans and a German died in the crash

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

About to post a police chase photo to Instagram? Maybe don’t, cops say

Posts could be seen by a suspect and may result in them targeting officers or evading capture

Most Read