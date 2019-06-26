Campbell River Crime Stoppers released this image after a thrift store was allegedly robbed at knifepoint. Photo from campbellriver.crimestoppersweb.com

North Island thrift store robbed at knifepoint, say RCMP

Suspect fled on bicycle following Tuesday stick-up

Police say that a man robbed a North Island thrift store at knifepoint on Tuesday.

Campbell River RCMP responded to the incident at 415 2nd Ave. just before 11 a.m., said Sgt. Dave Johnson in a media release.

“The suspect entered the store brandishing a knife, robbing the cashier of money before he fled on a bicycle,” Johnson said. “No one was injured and the police investigation is continuing.”

READ MORE: Campbell River RCMP arrest woman in arson investigation

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, 25-30 years of age and five foot-ten to six feet, with a thin build.

He was wearing black pants, a black sweater and jacket with light coloured shoes and was riding a blue moutain bike.

Police said that several people were in the area at the time and are asking witnesses to contact the Campbell River RCMP. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

