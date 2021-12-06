North Island’s weekly COVID-19 numbers drop from 33 to 22

The North Island’s weekly COVID-19 cases continues to fall.

The Woss-north health area had only one case of COVID-19 for the week of Oct. 24-30, before leaping up to 32 cases for the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 26.

After hitting a shocking high of 73 cases during the week of Nov. 7-13, COVID-19 cases then fell to 33 for the week of Nov. 14-20, before continuing to trend downwards with only 22 cases for the week of Nov. 21-27.

Dr. Charmaine Enns noted in a news release that 86 per cent of the population 12 years and older in the Vancouver Island North Local Health Area have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 80 per cent of those 12 and up are fully immunized, but in order to get in front of COVID-19 transmission, especially due to the delta variant, the area will need a vaccination rate of 90 per cent or greater.

As of Monday, Dec. 6, School District 85 has no potential dates of exposure listed at any schools.

