Woss-north’s weekly COVID-19 numbers continue to fall after hitting a high of 73. (BCCDC photo)

Woss-north’s weekly COVID-19 numbers continue to fall after hitting a high of 73. (BCCDC photo)

North Island’s weekly COVID-19 numbers drop from 33 to 22

Vancouver Island North Local Health Area needs to hit a 90 per cent vaccination rate

The North Island’s weekly COVID-19 cases continues to fall.

The Woss-north health area had only one case of COVID-19 for the week of Oct. 24-30, before leaping up to 32 cases for the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 26.

After hitting a shocking high of 73 cases during the week of Nov. 7-13, COVID-19 cases then fell to 33 for the week of Nov. 14-20, before continuing to trend downwards with only 22 cases for the week of Nov. 21-27.

Dr. Charmaine Enns noted in a news release that 86 per cent of the population 12 years and older in the Vancouver Island North Local Health Area have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 80 per cent of those 12 and up are fully immunized, but in order to get in front of COVID-19 transmission, especially due to the delta variant, the area will need a vaccination rate of 90 per cent or greater.

As of Monday, Dec. 6, School District 85 has no potential dates of exposure listed at any schools.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusCOVID-19

Previous story
Indigenous report calls for change in B.C. wildfire response, recovery
Next story
VIDEO: Tributes planned for victims of Ecole Polytechnique shooting on 32nd anniversary

Just Posted

Woss-north’s weekly COVID-19 numbers continue to fall after hitting a high of 73. (BCCDC photo)
North Island’s weekly COVID-19 numbers drop from 33 to 22

Raven Barudin (centre), Grade 4-5 teacher at the T’lisalagi’lakw School of the ‘Namgis First Nation, received a 2021 Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence for her innovative teaching practices in a First Nation cultural environment. Photo contributed
Alert Bay teacher earns Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence

Cermaq’s Burdwood fish farm, which is around 45 km northeast of Port McNeill in the Broughton Archipelago, was the source of a diesel spill March 4-5, 2017. Tania Dick submitted photo
Cermaq fined $500,000 for 2017 diesel spill at fish farm northwest of Campbell River

Snow along the highway in Nanaimo. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for all of Vancouver Island overnight Sunday and Monday, Dec. 5-6. (News Bulletin file photo)
Snowfall warning issued for all of Vancouver Island