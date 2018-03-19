EXPEDITION PHOTO An ONC community event in Cambridge.

Ocean expedition explores never-before-seen depths on B.C.’s Central Coast

The expedition visited Bella Bella on their Central Coast route

A massive joint-venture ocean expedition exploring B.C.’s Central Coast has captured photos and videos of areas of the sea floor that have never been seen or studied before

“We believe in understanding our oceans better and in order to be able to do that there is a lot we still need to explore and study,” said Expedition partner Alexandra Cousteau, who is a filmmaker, Senior Advisor to Oceana Canada, and granddaughter to famed ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau.

The expedition is in support of the Government of Canada’s commitment to protecting 10 per cent of Canada’s oceans by 2020.

“If we are able to see what’s down there, which has never been seen below 200 meters, we will have a better sense of how to protect it,” added Cousteau.

The expedition took place, between March 7 and 14, on the Canadian Coast Guard ship CCGS Vector, and explored Kynoch Inlet fjords, Seaforth Channel and Fitz Hugh Sound which are areas have high significance for the Heiltsuk and Kitasoo/Xai’Xais Nations.

The expedition used DFO’s submersible drop-camera to explore the deep ocean and collect data to help identify ecologically important areas for marine planning, protect vulnerable species – such as rockfish – and habitat that have a high conservation value from human threats.

“It’s really important that we start working together – First Nations communities have a depth of knowledge that we can’t imagine and the blending of that traditional knowledge and science is going to give us the best outcome,” said Cousteau.

The expedition also visited Bella Bella Community School, on March 13, to hear from students about their experiences on the oceans and share details about the expedition.

“This is stuff that has never been done before, we are seeing places that have never been seen before, and we are able to share the images with the people who have known these places for generations but have never seen below 200 meters,” said Cousteau, noting that Indigenous representatives including youth were able to go on board during the expedition.

The data, images, and video (which was live-streamed in real time) collected from the expedition are available for the public to access on the expedition’s website protectoceans.ca.

“It’s really encouraging that we are seeing such vibrant abundance of these species,” said Costeau, adding “There is still so much to learn about our oceans, and so much to learn about each other, we need to move forward collaboratively sharing our expertise to better protect our oceans and that is how we are going to get there.”

The expedition is a partnership between Oceana Canada, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), Heiltsuk and Kitasoo/Xai’Xais Nations, Central Coast Indigenous Resource Alliance (CCIRA) and Ocean Networks Canada.

“I hope this is the beginning of a long collaboration between traditional knowledge and science,” added Costeau.

 

EXPEDITION PHOTO The expedition took place, between March 7 and 14, on the Canadian Coast Guard ship CCGS Vector.

Previous story
Anti-pipeline protestors block Kinder Morgan tanker near Seattle
Next story
Most people in B.C. too ‘lazy,’ ‘apathetic’ to prepare for disasters: poll

Just Posted

Pacific Coastal Airlines in the hot seat at council meeting

Boothroyd noted Pacific Coastal Airlines “Give is larger than the size of our footprint.”

Sedin Family Foundation sponsors Port Hardy youth to attend leadership conference and Canucks game

“I’m really grateful to the Sedins for making it possible”

Ocean expedition explores never-before-seen depths on B.C.’s Central Coast

The expedition visited Bella Bella on their Central Coast route

North Island author Lucy Haché to launch second book at Café Guido in Port Hardy

‘Lucy Haché is a writer and adventurer of First Nations/Métis and Scottish/Irish descent’

North Island Farmers’ Market named Farmers Market of the Year!

The North Island Farmers’ Market Association takes home BC wide award.

Ottawa proposes restricted pot labels, packages

Packaging will include red stop sign with marijuana leaf and ‘THC’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

North Island Lanes hosts 32nd annual Vancouver Island 5 Pin Championships

North Island Lanes hosted the 32 annual Vancouver Island 5 Pin Championships… Continue reading

Comox Valley Valley lotto ticket worth $2 million

Someone who purchased a lottery ticket in the Comox Valley was chanelling… Continue reading

Pro-Trump protest sign with F-word is OK, court rules

Judges say Ontario man can protest publicly, even using vulgar language

VIDEO: Police officer looking for distracted drivers gets hit by truck

Road safety investigator clipped by trailer while patrolling busy intersection

YVR wants you to help name three new puppies

Say hello to the Vancouver Airport’s new assistance pups

Man dies in crash on Island Highway

Man thrown from his vehicle, alcohol believed to be a factor in accident near Parksville

Suspect who attacked autistic man in Ontario could be from B.C.’s south coast: police

29-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious injuries

Most Read