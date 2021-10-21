Off-duty Port Hardy officers thwart break in attempt

‘police are on duty 24/7 trying to keep the community they live and work in safe’

Off-duty officers were quick to react when they heard the sound of a smashing window, and quickly took a man into custody without incident.

On Oct. 19, at approximately 7:30 p.m., two off duty Port Hardy RCMP officers, Cst. Ling and Cst. Dupuy, were in the area of Granville Street and Thunderbird Way in Port Hardy when they heard a window break from a nearby Church.

The officers located a lone man in the direct area of the broken window, and identified themselves as police. The man was cooperative and taken into custody.

“Incidents such as this highlight that police are on duty 24/7 trying to keep the community they live and work in safe,” says Cst. Julie Miller, media relations officer for the Port Hardy RCMP.

An on-duty officer came to assist, and brought the man back to the cells to be released pending further investigation without charges. Initial information has revealed the man was attempting to access a free food pantry inside the building.

