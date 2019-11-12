A vehicle burst into flames after striking a hydro pole near the bridge by the 7-11 east of the intersection of Lakes and Tzouhalem Roads Monday night just before 10 p.m. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

One dead after fiery crash in Duncan

A man has died after a fiery motor vehicle collision Monday night, officials have confirmed.

North Cowichan Fire Department spokesperson Martin Drakeley said firefighters had to extract a driver from a flaming vehicle after the SUV left the road, struck a hydro pole and burst into flames on Tzouhalem Road just east of the Lakes Road intersection.

“We got the call at 20:55 (8:55 p.m.),” Drakeley confirmed, adding 17 members from the South End hall rushed to the scene.

“As there was a fatality this would be an RCMP file and North Cowichan won’t have any comment at this time.”

Sgt. Trevor Busch, a spokesperson for the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, confirmed the death.

“Upon arrival to the scene members determined that the male driver, and lone occupant of the SUV, was deceased,” said a press release issued by the detachment.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

“If anyone has dash cam video footage from the area of Lakes Road and Tzouhalem Road on Monday night between 8:30-9 p.m. could you please contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP,” Busch said. “Any witnesses to the crash, or to the driving behavior of a dark colored Ford SUV are also asked to call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP and speak with investigators.”

Spokesperson Andy Watson said the BC Coroners Service has been notified.

“I can confirm we are in the very early state of an investigation,” Watson said, adding that his office will be working with RCMP to locate and notify next of kin if that hasn’t already happened.

“We’ll work to determine who died, when, where, and what means they came to their death,” he said.


