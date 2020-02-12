Emergency personnel on scene at Town Park apartments in Port Hardy. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

One dead in Port Hardy apartment fire

“Emergency Support Services has been dispatched and helping out the displaced people”

The BC Coroner’s Service stated to the media that a woman in her 60’s died in an apartment fire in Port Hardy last night.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue received the call about a burning structure at 1:03 a.m. on Wednesday morning, and they had 10-12 firefighters arrive on scene at 9200 Granville Street’s Town Park Apartments, alongside emergency personnel and the local RCMP.

PHFR Chief Brent Borg confirmed on scene to the North Island Gazette that there was a fire that started in one of the apartments and they managed to keep it contained to the one unit. “We were able to get in there right away and get it out,” he added.

“Emergency Support Services has been dispatched and helping out the displaced people,” said Fire Information Officer Adam Harding, who added the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

