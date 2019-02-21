One dead, two seriously injured in Hwy 4 crash west of Port Alberni

  Feb. 21, 2019
  • News

A man has died following a single-vehicle collision west of Port Alberni on Highway 4.

Port Alberni RCMP responded to a call on Feb. 20 at 8:25 p.m. for a single vehicle that had gone off the road six kilometres west of Sutton Pass. They discovered a vehicle with two adults and two children left the roadway, went down a steep embankment and came to rest against a tree. All four occupants were extricated from the vehicle, however the 28-year-old male passenger died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The 25-year-old female driver sustained significant injuries, as did a three-year-old child.

The remaining child in the vehicle, a six-year-old girl, received only minor injuries.

Central Vancouver Island Traffic Services (CVITS) has assumed conduct of this investigation. At this time, RCMP are saying lack of occupant restraints is considered to be a contributing factor to the significant injuries sustained by the vehicle’s occupants.

The cause of the collision itself remains under investigation and nothing has been ruled out at this early stage. Anyone with information regarding this crash who has not spoken with police is asked to call CVITS in Parksville at 250-248-6111 and quote file 2019-092.

