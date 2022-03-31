Crews responded to a fire in East Sooke Wednesday morning, around 7:30 a.m. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Crews responded to a fire in East Sooke Wednesday morning, around 7:30 a.m. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

One person dead after workshop fire on south Vancouver Island

Crews responded to the fire in East Sooke early Wednesday morning

One person died in the fire at a workshop on a property in East Sooke on Wednesday.

The workshop, on Timberdoodle Road in East Sooke, had a dwelling on the floor above, but East Sooke fire chief Carl Neilson could not confirm any details about the identity of the person who died.

Crews from East Sooke, Otter Point, Sooke and Metchosin responded to calls about a fire just around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The fire was fully extinguished by 11:30 a.m.

Neilson said no firefighters were injured during the response to the blaze.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Sooke RCMP were not immediately available for comment.

ALSO READ: Firefighters douse fire in East Sooke

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

East SookefireSookeWest Shore

Previous story
RCMP makes appeal as dad still refusing to talk about missing B.C. girl’s location
Next story
B.C. MP wants to eliminate tax on low-alcohol beer

Just Posted

The last official Orcafest was held in 2019, pre-covid. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Orcafest will be returning to the North Island this summer

Black Press Media file
Crime: Truck stolen from Comox Valley area found in Port Hardy by RCMP

Opening night puck drop. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
U18 North Island Eagles finish 2-2 at Tier 3 BC Championship held in Port Hardy

Port Hardy business owner Tristan Radzik pulled seven shopping carts out of the creek near Port Hardy Secondary School. (Submitted photos)
Local business owner gives back to community by salvaging shopping carts from creek