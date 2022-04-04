One man was arrested for aggravated assault following an altercation on Gabriola Island that sent one man to hospital with non life-threatening injuries on the weekend. (File photo)

One man was arrested for aggravated assault following an altercation on Gabriola Island that sent one man to hospital with non life-threatening injuries on the weekend. (File photo)

One senior arrested after another assaulted with weapon on Gabriola Island

Police say man arrested for aggravated assault that caused serious but non-life-threatening injuries

One suspect has been arrested for aggravated assault following an altercation between two men on Gabriola Island.

According to Gabriola Island RCMP, police responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at a rural residence on South Road at about 7 p.m. Sunday, April 3.

The victim was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital to be treated for serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The suspect was located on Gabriola Island a short time later and arrested for aggravated assault and was later released under conditions that included he not go to Gabriola Island.

“They’re in their 70s. They know each other,” said Cpl. Jordan Mullen of the Gabriola Island RCMP.

Mullen said he believed the victim was released from hospital Monday morning, April 4, but would not comment on what kind of weapon was used in the alleged assault.

Gabriola RCMP say the incident was isolated and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Gabriola RCMP detachment or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: RCMP investigating assault that went unreported when it happened

READ ALSO: Suspect wields shovel in road-rage incident at a McDonald’s in Nanaimo


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

aggravated assaultGabriola IslandRCMP

Previous story
B.C. doubles subsidized training seats for veterinary medicine
Next story
Three men survive capsized boat off Ucluelet’s stormy Wild Pacific Trail

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks during the Standing Committee on Veterans Affairs meeting on March 23. Photo courtesy Youtube
North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney prepares for federal budget this week

The Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Gate House Theatre aiming to build waterfront bandstand in downtown Port McNeill

The Campbell River Art Gallery is one of the organizations benefiting from the funding. Photo courtesy CRAG.
North Island arts organizations benefit from provincial recovery grants

Four grids represented in the high-resolution overland tsunami mapping. Phase two of the project will be on the northern grids. Photo supplied
SRD to kick off second phase of Tsunami planning project