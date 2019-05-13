Onex signs agreement to buy WestJet in deal valued at $5B, including debt

Onex will pay $31 per share for WestJet, which will continue to operate as a privately held company

Onex Corp. has signed a friendly deal to buy WestJet Airlines Ltd. in a transaction it valued at $5 billion, including assumed debt.

Under the agreement announced Monday, Onex will pay $31 per share for WestJet, which will continue to operate as a privately held company.

Shares in the airline closed at $18.52 on Friday.

WestJet founder and chairman Clive Beddoe said Onex is an ideal partner for the airline.

“I am particularly pleased that WestJet will remain headquartered in Calgary and will continue to build on the success that our 14,000 WestJetters have created,” Beddoe said in a statement.

The deal comes after Onex approached the airline in March.

“WestJet is one of Canada’s strongest brands and we have tremendous respect for the business that Clive Beddoe and all WestJetters have built over the years,” said Tawfiq Popatia, a managing director at Onex.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including court, regulatory and shareholder approvals.

WestJet’s board of directors has unanimously recommended shareholders vote in favour of the deal at meeting expected to be held in July.

The deal is expected to close in the latter part of 2019 or early 2020.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Danger subsiding after B.C. properties threatened by several weekend wildfires
Next story
NDP unveils parts of climate plan in motion as the Green Party edges closer

Just Posted

Iron Chisel crushes competition at regional powerlifting meet in Victoria

Stewart says he wants Iron Chisel to start competing at four Special Olympics’ tournaments a year.

Port Alice Health Centre emergency room will stay

The emergency room will be left intact with all equipment to be left in place and stocked.

Portside Academy of Performing Arts showcases local talent at the Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill

The dance recital featured over 30 local dancers putting on incredible performances.

UPDATE : Crews gaining control of Sayward fire

A crew of 30 firefighters was called to the fire Saturday morning

UPDATE : Firefighters battle 6.5 ha. blaze

Coastal Fire Centre, Sayward Fire Department attended a 6.5 ha. fire in Sayward

Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97

In recent years, Day had been an animal rights advocate

Man charged after Surrey teen girl found in torched-out SUV

Teen’s body found in 18700-block of 24 Avenue in August 2017

150 workers laid off with Tolko mill closure in Quesnel

Log costs, weak lumber markets and the impact of wildfires stated as primary reasons for closure

RCMP patrol school grounds after third threat in a week in northwest B.C.

Multiple threats, later deemed to be low-risk, were made at schools in Terrace and Kitimat

B.C.’s new union rules could create ‘battle zone’ in big construction

Raids expected as independent unions begin work on pipelines, LNG

Victoria’s Hannah Day, 9, tragically dies after battling cancer

‘Life will never be the same. She deserved a beautiful life and it was cut short’

Wildfire east of Kamloops now estimated at 19 hectares

The human-caused blaze is officially deemed out of control

NDP unveils parts of climate plan in motion as the Green Party edges closer

Singh however insists today’s motion is not an attempt to beat back Green support

Danger subsiding after B.C. properties threatened by several weekend wildfires

The blaze broke out Saturday near the community of Lejac, about five kilometres east of Fraser Lake

Most Read