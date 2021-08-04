A BC Ambulance helicopter touched down in Parksville Community Park on Aug. 3, 2021, to transport a woman spotted floating in the water behind the Beach Club Resort. (Peter Jones photo)

Ontario senior pulled from the water near Parksville Community Park

Woman observed to be alert as air ambulance transported her to hospital

A woman was rushed to hospital via air ambulance after she was found floating in the water near the Parksville Community Park on Tuesday (Aug. 3).

BC Emergency Health Services received a call at 6:09 p.m. on Tuesday for a potential drowning near McMillan Street and Beachside Drive in Parksville. Two ground ambulances were dispatched to the scene, as well as the Vancouver Island air ambulance helicopter.

The Oceanside RCMP and Parksville Fire Department also attended after BC Ambulance had been dispatached.

Sgt. Stephen Rose of the Oceanside RCMP said they learned two people walking by the boardwalk spotted an elderly woman, unresponsive and floating in the water. The Good Samaritans went in the water to help and brought her to shore.

The woman, 74 years old and from Ontario, was treated and stabilized by emergency crews. The air ambulance had to land in a vacant lot between the Parksville fire hall and city hall to pick up the woman.

Rose said the woman was observed by police to be alert and stable prior to transport.

— NEWS Staff

ParksvilleRCMP

