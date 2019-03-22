Organic Matters brand Teas recalled.

Organic Matters tea recalled across B.C. due to Salmonella

Recall for OM tea products is B.C. wide, possibly national.

OM Foods Inc is recalling an organic brand of tea due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The company announced the B.C. wide (possibly national) recall on their retail products Thursday, March 21 citing possible traces of Salmonella in Organic Matters brand of tea.

Recalled products:

Organic Matters Organic Tulsi Tea Blend (Holy Basil) and Organic Matters Organic OM Tea Blend.

“If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency also urges people to check to see if you have recalled products in their home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased,” according to the statement issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

“Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.”

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the tea products.

