A health worker wearing a protective suit adjusts his goggles as he prepares to transport patients in Daegu, South Korea, Sunday, March 1, 2020. The coronavirus has claimed its first victim in the United States as the number of cases shot up in Iran, Italy and South Korea and the spreading outbreak shook the global economy.(Ryu Young-seok/Yonhap via AP)

Over 88,000 infected globally, 3,000 dead as COVID-19 outbreak continues

Vast majority of cases in China but Italy, South Korea seeing more infections

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 88,000 people globally and caused 3,000 deaths. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures, based on WHO and national counts:

— Mainland China: 2,870 deaths among 79,824 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths

— Macao: 10 cases

— South Korea: 3,736 cases, 20 deaths

— Italy: 1,694 cases, 34 deaths

— Iran: 978 cases, 54 deaths

— Japan: 961 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 12 deaths

— France: 130 cases, including one on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe; 2 deaths

— Singapore: 106 cases

— United States: 74 cases, 1 death

— Spain: 71 cases

— Germany: 66

— Kuwait: 45 cases

— Thailand: 42 cases, 1 death

— Taiwan: 40 cases, 1 death

— Bahrain: 38 cases

— United Kingdom: 35 cases, 1 death

— Malaysia: 29 cases

— Australia: 23 cases, 1 death

— United Arab Emirates: 21 cases

— Canada: 20

READ MORE: B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1000 tested for novel coronavirus

— Iraq: 19

— Norway: 19

— Vietnam: 16

— Sweden: 15

— Netherlands: 10

— Switzerland: 10

— Greece: 7

— Lebanon: 7

— Croatia: 7

— Finland: 6

— Oman: 6

— Austria: 5

— Israel: 5

— Russia: 5

— Mexico: 4

— Pakistan: 4

— Czech Republic 3

— India: 3

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— Romania: 3 cases

— Belarus: 2

— Belgium: 2

— Brazil: 2

— Denmark: 2

— Georgia: 2

— Algeria: 1

— Afghanistan: 1

— Armenia 1

— Azerbaijan: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Dominican Republic 1

— Ecuador: 1

— Egypt: 1

— Estonia: 1

— Iceland: 1

— Ireland: 1

— Lithuania: 1

— Monaco: 1

— Nepal: 1

— New Zealand: 1

— Nigeria: 1

— North Macedonia: 1

— Qatar: 1

— San Marino: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Quebec couple who got coronavirus on cruise ship to come home, daughter says

Just Posted

District of Port Hardy updates fireworks bylaw with stricter rules

“There’s always been an issue with fireworks and how they’ve been used in our community”

North Island Gazette nominated for Newspaper Excellence for the third year in a row

“thank you to all of our advertisers and our loyal readership”

OPINION: Environmental groups want healthy forests and communities

“We work to mobilize action on some of the most pressing issues facing our society today”

North Island Rising: Port McNeill council needs to step up their game

“the ‘newbie’ label has long worn off and it is time for some to step up their game.”

Port Hardy RCMP still looking for suspect in liquor store break and enter theft

The theft happened around midnight back on Jan. 28, 2020.

B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1,000 tested for novel coronavirus

First four patients have been released from isolation after testing negative for virus

Legal experts say injunctions not effective in Indigenous-led land disputes

Protests began earlier this month when the RCMP moved into Wet’suwet’en territory to enforce a court injunction

Toddler, 2, killed and woman injured after getting struck by car in Squamish parking lot

The driver remained at the scene

Wet’suwet’en supporters of pipeline don’t think their message is being heard

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and six elected band councils

Caution, with a time limit: How Trudeau’s patience with rail blockades ended

The blockades were sparked when the RCMP began enforcing a court order against Wet’suwet’en protesters

VIDEO: B.C. leap-year siblings ‘leapies’ celebrate 14th, 15th, birthdays together

Marilyn and Jeannette Johnston have never missed sharing Feb. 29 together for 56 years

Rare goal from Marincin lifts Leafs to 4-2 win over Canucks

Toronto defender nets first of the year against Vancouver

Coyotes kill dog, chase cyclist in Fraser Valley; B.C. conservation officers issue warning

BC Conservation Officer Service urging people to secure garbage and other attractants

Day 3: Ministers optimistic as talks with Wet’suwet’en chiefs continue in northern B.C.

The talks began Thursday afternoon in northern B.C. and continued into late into Friday night

Most Read