Overnight ER closures extended until Sept. 15 for Cormorant Island Health Centre

Anyone experiencing a medical emergency during the hours of the closure should call 911

The overnight ER closure at the Cormorant Island Community Health Centre is being extended to Sept. 15.

Due to limited staffing availability, Island Health is advising community residents and visitors to the area that the temporary closure is in effect from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Anyone experiencing a medical emergency while the ED is closed should call 911. Do not go to the CICHC ED during the hours it is closed, as this will delay your access to care. Island Health and BC Emergency Health Services have protocols in place to ensure patients are transported to an appropriate alternate site.

Island Health, like all health authorities in B.C. and across Canada, is extremely challenged by the health workforce shortage. At this time, Island Health does not have enough nursing staff in the region to maintain safe, consistent 24/7 ED services at the CICHC.

This is being done to ensure the safety of patients. You have to have a minimum level of staff in order for patients to be safe. This planned closure also enables Island Health to ensure consistent, reliable and safe care so the CICHC ED can remain fully operational from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Island Health continues to work diligently on recruitment and strategies to secure additional nursing coverage, with the goal of resuming 24/7 ED services at the CICHC as quickly as possible.

If you are unsure if you are experiencing a medical situation requiring a visit to an emergency department, confidential health information and advice from a registered nurse is available toll free, 24/7 by calling HealthLink BC at 811.

Island Health acknowledged this is not an ideal situation for the community and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience experienced by this temporary service reduction.

