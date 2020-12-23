The dogs and puppies seized from the property included Labrador retrievers, Dalmatians, Corgis, Great Pyrenees, King Charles spaniels, Yorkies, Maltese, Poodles and Australian cattle dogs. Photo SPCA

Owner of animals seized from Princeton-area could face fine up to $250,000

The owner of the farm sought to reclaim animals from BC SPCA

A Princeton woman at the centre of a large-scale animal abuse investigation attempted, and failed, to have nearly 100 animals returned to her care in November.

Janet Foulds appealed to the BC Farm Industry Review Board after 97 animals including horses, dogs and cats were seized by the BC SPCA on Sept. 23.

Foulds claimed the animals removed from her farm, on Old Hedley Road, were not in distress.

However in a 55-page decision that followed a two-day hearing with 11 witnesses, the presiding review board member wrote; “After having the benefit of reviewing the veterinary reports, I feel that to describe the seized animals as ‘healthy’ is akin to comparing the COVID pandemic to a mild flu.”

The panel heard Foulds has a long history of conflict with the SPCA, including more than 40 complaints regarding animals in her care since 2006.

READ MORE: Horses seized near Princeton suffered cruelly: BC SPCA

According to the decision, in 2015, the society seized 34 dogs, 16 horses and six cats from Foulds, as they met the definition of distress.

The board ordered that the surviving cats, dogs and horses – several puppies died of parvo virus and five horses had to be euthanized – be left in the society’s care. The decision stated the society is permitted, in its discretion, to destroy, sell, or otherwise dispose of the animals.

The surviving and recovered horses were recently put up for adoption.

READ MORE: Costs climb to more than $100K for BC SPCA to care for animals in Princeton farm seizure

While the review board also found that Foulds is liable under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act for the $253,667 it cost the BC SPCA to care for the animals, no order of payment was made.

The society is continuing its investigation and no charges have yet been laid.

BC SPCA officers first investigated the property after Princeton RCMP lodged a concern about the animals.

Acting on an anonymous tip, police visited the farm in August and forwarded their observations to the society.

READ MORE: 6 puppies rescued in mass seizure on Princeton farm have died of illness: BC SPCA

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New report shows river-to-river status of Pacific salmon in the Broughton Archipelago
Next story
BC Hydro says 240,000 customers hit by province’s first winter storm

Just Posted

Pink salmon swimming up the Ahta River, B.C. (Jordan Manely photo)
New report shows river-to-river status of Pacific salmon in the Broughton Archipelago

Population abundance is low, but in many cases capacity to rebound is strong, researchers observe

Dr. Bonnie Henry and long-term care workers were the first Islanders to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 22. (Courtesy of Island Health)
Dr. Bonnie Henry, long-term care staff get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Island Health

Dr. Bonnie Henry, long-term care staff received the vaccine Tuesday

Have something to say about current affairs? Email your letter to editor@northislandgazette.com.
Letter to the editor: Fish farm decision threatens family business

Goverment polices “pander to a very small and vocal group of people”

<em>Ikak’ila </em>means take care of yourselves. (Video still)
Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw elders encourage COVID-19 vigilance in video

Hearing their voices and language reminds us who we’re keeping safe

EMS Parade
The annual EMS Parade rolls through Port McNeill

Families came outside and lined the streets to watch the parade.

Latest B.C. Centre for Disease Control data show ages between 20 and 40 are the highest group for new cases, as vaccination rolls out across the province. (B.C. government)
B.C. turning a corner on COVID-19 as Christmas arrives

Younger adults still seeing the most new infections

Roger Junker and Dave Alexander, Pandora and Tillicum store managers respectively, delivered groceries to Jeneece Place on behalf of the eight Save-On-Foods stores in Greater Victoria. (Courtesy of the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island)
Vancouver Island rallies for Jeneece Place during Christmas season

Christmas lights, grocery donations come in during difficult year

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll nears 800 in B.C.; 5,600 people have received first dose of vaccine

Nineteen people died of the virus in the past 24 hours

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

Heavy snow falls as people walk on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Hydro says 240,000 customers hit by province’s first winter storm

It says crews have been working around the clock since then

The dogs and puppies seized from the property included Labrador retrievers, Dalmatians, Corgis, Great Pyrenees, King Charles spaniels, Yorkies, Maltese, Poodles and Australian cattle dogs. Photo SPCA
Owner of animals seized from Princeton-area could face fine up to $250,000

The owner of the farm sought to reclaim animals from BC SPCA

Nanaimo Correctional Centre. (News Bulletin file photo)
Builder chosen for Vancouver Island’s $157-million new jail

Stuart Olson Construction wins contract, ‘pre-construction’ to begin in first quarter of the new year

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond leads debate on a bill to delay the provincial budget for a second time, at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 16, 2020. (Hansard TV)
How does the ‘British Columbia Party’ sound for 2021?

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond looks ahead

Police warned of winter driving conditions and fallen trees north of Royal Oak on Dec. 21. (Saanich Police/Twitter)
BC Hydro still working to restore power to nearly 1,600 south Island, Gulf Islands customers

Service expected to resume for all by end of Dec. 23, power company says

Most Read