Shawnigan Lake RCMP say there’s been two reports of attempted theft of dogs in the south Cowichan area over the last couple of weeks. (Terrill Sigurdson photo)

Owners on high alert after reports of dog thief on the loose in south Cowichan Valley

Two suspected dog napping incidents in south Cowichan recently have pet owners on guard.

The most recent incident occurred in Cobble Hill over the weekend when Stacey Weatherall said a woman’s attempt to steal her six-year-old pup Wynter was only thwarted when Weatherall’s father drove up and foiled the plot.

The dogs had been let out just minutes before to enjoy a morning lounge in the sun on their large lawn in Cobble Hill.

Weatherall took to the public Facebook page: Shawnigan Lake Events, News, Links, Community Forum to warn her neighbours.

“I just want to warn you all, this is the second time this has happened in the last three days,” she wrote. “There is a lady in a white SUV and she has leashes and she has tried calling my dogs to her twice now to take them away.”

Wetherall credits her dad with thwarting the thieves’ plan and said the woman was driving a newer model, white SUV.

“This lady is ruthless and she will stop at nothing to steal your dogs! I am so thankful my dad was just pulling in to see this,” she wrote.

Shawnigan Lake RCMP Sgt. Tim Desaulniers confirmed his detachment received a complaint about that incident and one other.

“We did have two reports over the last couple of weeks. One was on Aug. 19 on Whittaker Road on the Malahat and one was Sept. 7 on Carlton Drive in Cobble Hill.”

In the Cobble Hill case, “the single female stopped her vehicle and was calling the resident’s dog and said that she had hit it and they knew that that was not true because the dog was fine, and [the accused] continued to call it and then gave up and left,” Desaulniers confirmed.

SEE RELATED: Convicted animal abuser Catherine Adams found guilty of breaching probation

SEE RELATED: Former B.C. woman gets 90 days in jail for latest animal cruelty

An alert was issued on Aug. 20 by FLED – Find Lost & Escaped Dogs Vancouver Island via that group’s Facebook page that two women were seen in a white SUV with tinted windows at the Spectacle Lake mobile home park scoping out yards for dogs. That incident resulted in the Aug. 19 report to police.

“That one was reported to be two women,” he said. “It sounds like they actually picked it up and minutes later returned it.”

Terrill Sigurdson said it was a chihuahua that was picked up on Whittaker Road on Aug. 19. She said the alleged dog napper only let the dog go after being chased.

Sigurdson said from what she’s seen from Weatherall’s accounts, it could be the same person involved in both incidents.

“They are quite brazen doing this right in front of the dog owners,” Sigurdson said. “Everyone needs to keep an eye out. It almost didn’t seem real when it happened to us. We have acreage so we don’t leash our dogs, they run free most of the time.”

Desaulniers noted there is all types of speculation on social media as to who the dog napper(s) may be, but there is no confirmation of the suspects’ identities.

“Social media has kind of blown up with this [story] the last couple of weeks,” Desaulniers said. “There’s no confirmation that it’s these two.”


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Watch for scams when donating to Hurricane Dorian relief, group warns
Next story
Residents in this B.C. town defend cleaning up homeless camps

Just Posted

North Island Eagles finish tryouts, players and coaches ready for new season

The Eagles rep hockey tryouts finished off with dryland combine testing on Saturday in Port Alice.

Community Futures Mount Waddington’s Gazette Christmas Hamper barbecue fundraiser

Check out next week’s Gazette to find out how much money was raised at this year’s bbq.

Raz: Creating his own Chemainus in the North Island

Ever since he arrived in Port Hardy, Raz has kept himself busy over the years by adding more murals.

Mount Waddington Fall Fair takes over Port McNeill

The regional Fall Fair, this year held in Port McNeill, has been around for nearly 50 years!

Sports Talk with Tyson: Minor hockey season has arrived once again

“I’m sure one of the hardest parts about being a coach has to be making cuts”

VIDEO: Trudeau to officially call federal election on Wednesday

PM scheduled to visit Rideau Hall and ask the governor general to dissolve Parliament

Thousands of landowners on Trans Mountain pipeline route have yet to grant access

Such access is one of many hurdles that continue to delay construction of the expansion

Passenger jet makes emergency landing in Abbotsford after hitting birds

737 aircraft hit flock of birds shortly after takeoff

PHOTOS: B.C. firefighters scour through hurricane wreckage in Bahamas

Firefighters from Burnaby also on Great Abaco helping search through debris

Hospital pay parking revenue in B.C. topped $36M last fiscal

Ministry of Health assures patients and visitors parking rates have and will not increase

B.C. woman awarded $2M after stopping to help at car crash, getting hit herself

Good Samaritan, then 24 years old, had pulled over to give first aid in 2012 incident

Howard the Gnome is coming home to Galey Farms

Saanich council approves height variance request for 26-foot-tall gnome

Residents in this B.C. town defend cleaning up homeless camps

Homeless advocate has complained to police about ‘vigilantism’

Owners on high alert after reports of dog thief on the loose in south Cowichan Valley

Two suspected dog napping incidents in south Cowichan recently have pet owners… Continue reading

Most Read