People urged to avoid area after massive waves damage Qualicum Beach seawall

Many areas along waterfront deemed hazardous as king tides, high winds wreak havoc

The Town of Qualicum Beach, on Jan. 7, 2022, closed the walkway and beachfront from the roundabout to Sand Pebbles due to a hazardous situation caused by high waves. (Earl Geddes photo)

A king tide, combined with high waves, have resulted in damage to a part of the seawall in Qualicum Beach.

The area, according to Town of Qualicum Beach officials, is extremely hazardous and they ask that residents avoid the area.

The walkway and beachfront from the roundabout to Sand Pebbles Inn, the marine spit and waterfront washrooms are now inaccessible.

Many other areas along the waterfront have also been deemed hazardous. Videos of the conditions can be viewed here.

The town has also closed, until further notice, the Qualicum Beach Community Park ball field due to unsuitable weather conditions.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

