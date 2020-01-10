Steven Bacon, 59, a person of interest in the Makayla Chang murder investigation, faces charges, including sexual assault, in court in Thunder Bay. (News Bulletin file)

Person of interest in Nanaimo teen’s murder case faces sex assault charges in Ontario

Steven Bacon, 59, has a court appearance scheduled in March in Thunder Bay

A person of interest in the Makayla Chang murder investigation faces sexual assault-related charges in Ontario.

According to information from the Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General, Steven Bacon, 59, faces charges including sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation and one other charge.

Bacon will see his next day in court on March 16 in Thunder Bay.

RELATED: Person of interest in Chang murder case arrested on unrelated charge

RELATED: Nanaimo RCMP believe body of missing teen Chang found

Chang, then 16, was reported missing in March 2017 and her body was found that May. Bacon was later named as a person of interest in relation to that case, with Nanaimo RCMP serious crime unit making a public plea for information related to Bacon’s whereabouts.

Last week, Kerry Chang, Mikayla’s father, told the News Bulletin that he had been informed of Bacon’s arrest. While Nanaimo RCMP confirmed Bacon had been arrested on an unrelated matter, it wasn’t revealed where the arrest had taken place.

Calls to Nanaimo RCMP were placed, but were not immediately returned.

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Ambulance flips on Highway 19 en route to Courtenay

Just Posted

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.: Island Highway north of Sayward junction now open

Road had been closed after a semi-truck involved in an incident blocked the highway completely

LETTER: Loggers are standing guard at the entrances of the most vital access roads to their place of work

“Where was and is our NDP (which I voted for all my life as a Canadian) to intervene?”

Tiny homes builder says they weren’t aware of District of Port Hardy bylaw

Debagheera’s intent was to show the tiny homes to Port Hardy Mayor Dennis Dugas.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Are you prepared?

“don’t forget to check the tide chart before you head out for a beach shoot”

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake reported off coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami is expected and no damage was reported

VIDEO: Neil Peart, Rush drummer, dies at 67

News coming from representative of Canadian progressive rock band’s frontman Geddy Lee

Person of interest in Nanaimo teen’s murder case faces sex assault charges in Ontario

Steven Bacon, 59, has a court appearance scheduled in March in Thunder Bay

Protesters rally in support of B.C. First Nation chiefs against natural gas pipeline

Solidarity rally for Wet’suwet’en took place on Jan. 10 in Smithers

B.C. Appeal Court tosses dad’s latest attempt to stop child’s gender change

Judges urged the father to engage with the boy’s medical team and to listen to the teenager

Marine protected areas not all good, says Vancouver Island fisherman

Lance Underwood fears for local fisheries

Hold and secure protocol implemented at Vancouver Island school after report of weapons-related incident

‘Hold and secure’ protocol was implemented at Georges P. Vanier Secondary School… Continue reading

VIDEO: Questions on cause of Iran plane crash stir fear, confusion

Canadian officials say 138 of the 176 passengers aboard plane had a connecting flight to Canada

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

‘Permanent poverty until I die:’ Former foster kids left behind by B.C.’s tuition waiver program

Tuition waivers are playing a pivotal role helping youth age out of care, but what about those from decades past?

Most Read