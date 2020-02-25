A driver has lost their truck and has been fined nearly $2,000 after being pulled over by Vancouver police on Feb. 24, 2020. (Sgt. Mark Christensen/Twitter)

PHOTOS: Flashlights as headlights, no insurance lands B.C. driver nearly $2K in fines

Pick-up truck was also impounded, Vancouver police say

A Vancouver driver has been slapped with a hefty fine for driving without insurance, and using flashlights for headlights and taillights.

The driver was initially stopped for transporting an insecure load in their Ford pick-up truck, according to Sgt. Mark Christensen with the Vancouver police.

But through further examination, Christensen said he also found four flashlights being used in place of proper bulb-powered headlights and taillights.

The driver, who Christensen said had failed to comply with previous inpsection orders, also didn’t have insurance – a requirement of B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act.

READ MORE: Eating cereal, trimming nose hairs – it’s all illegal while driving

The truck was impounded and the driver was fined $1,920.

DrivingPolice

