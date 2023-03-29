Kevin Wenstob and Sarah Flemming of 'Big Timber'. (History Channel photo)

PODCAST: Big Timber is a family affair starring B.C. loggers

TODAY IN B.C.: Kevin, Sarah, Eric and Jack

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

The TV series Big Timber follows Kevin, Sarah, Eric and Jack – logging, salvaging logs and working the family sawmill on Vancouver Island.

Kevin Wenstob says working in the woods, the crew has come across many different animals including bears, cougars and even Sasquatch.

‘I’ve got fuzzy pictures, I’ve seen some big, weird prints in the snow that didn’t look like machine tracks, so I don’t know’, says Wenstob. ‘It’d be possible and there’s a lot of big peaks and a lot of snow that stays all year round, a sasquatch has got to have snow, so perfect climate for him’.

The show is in its’ third season, and the unscripted format has garnered a large following.

Sarah Flemming, a former operating room nurse has been general manager of the company for the last dozen years or so.

‘But you could call it the GMK, which is more like general manager of Kevin!’, says Flemming.

The two told Today in BC Host Peter McCully, what it’s like to watch themselves on TV and have a production crew following them around day to day.

Wenstob also talks legacy trees and old growth forests, and what the company is doing to minimize their environmental impact, as well as his thoughts on raw log exports versus added value wood products.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: ‘Made in B.C. Book Club’ authors Kate Gateley and Rob Wipond discss their new books

LISTEN: Bill Henderson of Supergroup Chilliwack

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. to cinch sales of celebrity-endorsed diabetes drug Ozempic to U.S. patients

Just Posted

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh (left) tours the Campbell River Food Bank with North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney during Singh’s visit to the riding on Jan. 23. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
North Island-Powell River MP has high and low points in 2023 Federal Budget

Saanich North and the Islands MLA Adam Olsen Monday (March 27) said he remains concerned about funding for the Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET), which supports economic development on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. (Black Press Media file photo)
Critics fear B.C. poised to freeze $300 million Vancouver Island development fund

Rumours are swirling on social media about a possible McDonald’s being opened in Port Hardy at the old Shell gas station site that was recently demolished. (Megyn Williams photo)
Application submitted to the district for a McDonald’s in Port Hardy

Surfrider Pacific Rim’s Alys Hoyland, front, Amorita Adair, and Laurie Hannah are stoked about swapping out the foam on Tofino’s First Street dock with more eco-friendly air-filled floats in 2021. (Nora O’Malley photo)
North Island MP wants to ban polystyrene to keep foams out of oceans