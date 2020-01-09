Police arrest Duncan man for aggravated assault after stabbing on New Year’s Eve. (File photo)

Police arrest Duncan man for aggravated assault

Stabbing occurred on New Year’s Eve

  • Jan. 9, 2020 4:12 p.m.
  • News

Officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment arrested a 42-year old Duncan man for aggravated assault on Dec 30, 2019.

That evening, the RCMP received a report of a stabbing outside of Warmland House on Beverly Street.

Police responded and located a man with several stab wounds.

The victim was transported to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The suspect, identified by investigators as Jeffery Jones, had fled the scene but turned himself in to police and was arrested several hours later.

A charge of aggravated assault has been approved against Jones, who remains in custody after a first appearance at Duncan Provincial Court.

The assault is not believed to be related to the recent double homicide in the Duncan area on Christmas Eve.

RELATED: Video and photos of persons of interest in Christmas Eve homicides in Duncan

Police also do not believe that the general public is in danger, as this appears to have been a targeted event.

“Investigation has determined this was an isolated incident which occurred over a drug related dispute,” said RCMP Cpl. March of the North Cowichan/Duncan Street Crimes Unit.

“Investigators are continuing to analyze evidence collected, and speak with witnesses related to this investigation.”

The identity of the victim will not be released in order to protect his privacy.

If you have information about this incident, please call North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at cowichancrimestoppers.com to leave a secure tip online, or call 1-800-222-8477.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Campbell River RCMP drug sting leads to 10 arrests
Next story
Tiny homes builder says they weren’t aware of District of Port Hardy bylaw

Just Posted

Tiny homes builder says they weren’t aware of District of Port Hardy bylaw

Debagheera’s intent was to show the tiny homes to Port Hardy Mayor Dennis Dugas.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Are you prepared?

“don’t forget to check the tide chart before you head out for a beach shoot”

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake reported off coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami is expected and no damage was reported

Victor’s Secret returns to Port McNeill for ninth annual show

All told, over $32,000 has been given out to 54 patients and three organizations.

VIDEO: Alberni Valley Bulldogs break North Island Midget Eagles in two-game series

“We let a team that is not better than us basically have the division and that’s frustrating.”

Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Prime Minister tells media the strike that killed all onboard could have been unintentional

Store owner hugs, invites Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex to dinner during Sidney shopping trip

Sixth in line to the British throne, Prince Harry and family spent Christmas on Saanich Peninsula

UPDATE: At least 14 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

‘People are in shock’: Iran plane crash will reverberate across Canada, B.C. prof says

Death toll includes 63 Canadians, 11 of them British Columbians

B.C. judge grants bail to Bella Coola man convicted of killing toddler in 1983

Phillip Tallio pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 22-month-old Delavina Mack

Police arrest Duncan man for aggravated assault

Stabbing occurred on New Year’s Eve

Campbell River RCMP drug sting leads to 10 arrests

Another 10 people will likely also face charges

B.C. Ferries warns that storm could cause sailing cancellations

Ferry corporation issues travel advisory for Friday, Jan. 10

U.S. launches investigation into Iranian-Americans held at B.C. border: congresswoman

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapa wrote that a civil rights inquiry has been opened

Most Read