Police arrest one woman after fight involving weapon in Duncan

A woman was arrested last Wednesday after police broke up a fight involving a weapon in Duncan.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP responded to a call of a fight in a parking lot on the Trans-Canada Highway, reported to be in front of the TD Canada Trust bank branch. Injuries were found to be non-life-threatening, and one person was transported to hospital for assessment. No further information was provided about the victim.

Everyone involved, including witnesses, have been cooperative with the investigation, police said. Statements, photos and surveillance footage are still being reviewed to provide information to the courts. The motive for the fight is unclear, but police do not believe it was a random attack.

“We do not believe that the public is at risk,” said Staff Sgt. Chris Swain of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP. “The police officers who attended this call ensured that all circumstances were considered and that everyone involved received the medical care they needed at the time. We thank paramedics and hospital staff for their attention to the investigation.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to reach out to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522, or to contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.cowichancrimestoppers.com

RCMP