RCMP arrested one woman after a fight in a parking lot in Duncan last Wednesday. (File photo)

Police arrest one woman after fight involving weapon in Duncan

Investigation is ongoing

A woman was arrested last Wednesday after police broke up a fight involving a weapon in Duncan.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP responded to a call of a fight in a parking lot on the Trans-Canada Highway, reported to be in front of the TD Canada Trust bank branch. Injuries were found to be non-life-threatening, and one person was transported to hospital for assessment. No further information was provided about the victim.

Everyone involved, including witnesses, have been cooperative with the investigation, police said. Statements, photos and surveillance footage are still being reviewed to provide information to the courts. The motive for the fight is unclear, but police do not believe it was a random attack.

“We do not believe that the public is at risk,” said Staff Sgt. Chris Swain of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP. “The police officers who attended this call ensured that all circumstances were considered and that everyone involved received the medical care they needed at the time. We thank paramedics and hospital staff for their attention to the investigation.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to reach out to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522, or to contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.cowichancrimestoppers.com

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man arrested after allegedly spitting on Nanaimo dollar store employee over business hours

Just Posted

New COVID-19 supports for businesses, local governments

The Province is taking significant new steps to support B.C. businesses

VIDEO: Massive industrial fire burns down Rock Pro building in Port Hardy

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

BC Ferries implements employee’s plan to deliver groceries to central coast

By transfering grocery shopping from Port Hardy store to terminals of Bella Bella and Klemtu, the ferry service reduces the need for travel for residents of remote communities

LETTER: COVID-19 a wake up call for humanity

‘Missing in the COVID-19 conversation is how the virus was able to mutate and transfer to sapiens’

Young grizzly bear saved by the joint efforts of First Nations and conservation officers on Hanson Island

Collaborative approach to relocate the grizzly was applauded by the Minister of Environment calling it a ‘power of partnership’

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

Police said the killings appeared to be, ‘at least in part, very random in nature’

Police arrest one woman after fight involving weapon in Duncan

Investigation is ongoing

Man arrested after allegedly spitting on Nanaimo dollar store employee over business hours

Passerby backs up RCMP member dealing with combative suspect Sunday

COVID-19 transit crisis needs national response, B.C. Premier says

John Horgan calls for wage subsidy to keep buses, ferries going

Canadians can’t relax yet despite progress in curbing COVID-19, officials say

Canada’s top doctor said the overall situation is improving

Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Kelowna

The collision occurred in the 500 blocks of McCurdy Road just after 2:45 p.m. on April 19

COVID-19: B.C. adds 55 ambulances, air support for remote health care

Faster testing, transport promised for rural, Indigenous communities

Vancouver’s 4/20 event goes digital amid COVID-19 pandemic

4/20 organizers ask participants to abide by social distancing guidelines

As Nova Scotia death toll rises to 19, RCMP still looking for more victims

Gunman killed both people who knew him and those he did not, RCMP say

Most Read