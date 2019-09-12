Police on lookout for Gold River Deli break-in suspects

Images of one of the suspects was obtained from the in-store video

Nootka Sound RCMP have released this photo of a suspect in a break-in at the Gold River Deli.

Nootka Sound RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) of a break and enter at the Gold River Deli on Sept. 1.

Nootka Sound RCMP responded to a reported break and enter at the Gold River Deli, on Nimpkish Drive on Sept. 1. The deli had been broken into between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

After entering the store, the suspects proceeded to steal an undisclosed amount of cash, and cigarettes. Images of one of the suspects was obtained from the in-store video.

If you observed any suspicious activity in the area between those hours or recognize the person in the photograph, contact the Nootka Sound RCMP at 250-283-2227. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

