The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for information about William Mack, last seen in Duncan on Oct. 28. (File photo)

Police searching for missing man last seen near Duncan

William Mack, 72, was seen on Gibbins Road on Oct. 28

Police are searching for a missing Lake Cowichan man who was last seen in the Duncan area on Wednesday.

William (Will) Mack, 72, was last seen on Oct. 28 around Gibbins Road. Friends and police are concerned for his safety.

Mack is described as a white man, 5-foot-11 with a slender or gaunt build and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and jeans.

Police do not have a photo of Mack at this time.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for information about William Mack, last seen in Duncan on Oct. 28. (File photo)
