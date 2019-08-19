The investigation into the death of Delores Brown remains open. (File photo)

Police seek tips in 2015 death of Island teen Brown

Four years has passed since the body of Penelakut Island woman was discovered

It’s been four years since the body of Delores (Deedee) Brown, 19 at the time, was discovered near Norway Island, off Penelakut Island.

Her murder remains unsolved and police are seeking tips from the public that might help in the investigation.

Brown was last seen in the early hours of July 27, 2015 at the “Point” on Penelakut Island with friends. She never returned home that night.

Brown’s body was discovered on August 19, 2015. Investigators suspected foul play in her death and commenced a homicide investigation.

As the years have passed, Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigators continue to follow up on investigative leads and are working hard to determine who is responsible for Brown’s death.

“We once again are asking the public, if you have any information about Deedee’s death, please contact VIIMCU investigators,” noted Corporal John Place. “The information held by members of the public may be the key piece of evidence needed to bring this file to a successful conclusion.”

To contact VIIMCU with information about Brown, call the VIIMCU Information Line at 250‐380-6211 or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Previous story
Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Just Posted

Oh Yeah takes a bite out of Woodchuckers at OrcaFest slo-pitch tournament in Port McNeill

Oh Yeah defeated the Woodchuckers 21-10 after seven innings.

Gate House Theatre reopens, kicks off OrcaFest in style

It was an evening of laughter and good times and the perfect launch to the festival weekend.

Port Hardy council creates subscription-based portal for agendas and minutes

It was a “council decision based on presentation by staff during financial planning budget meetings.”

World Class Hiking Trail For The North Island?

The idea is getting some serious attention.

Provincial grants help communities map, meet housing needs

The next intake for funding is open until Nov. 29, 2019.

VIDEO: Canadian zoos’ captive breeding programs help preserve endangered species

Programs considered last-ditch effort to prevent local extinctions of turtles, butterflies and more

Police seek tips in 2015 death of Island teen Brown

Four years has passed since the body of Penelakut Island woman was discovered

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Elections Canada to assess ‘partisan’ climate change rhetoric case by case

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has said climate change is not an emergency nor caused by human

Unseasonable snow forces campers out of northeastern B.C. provincial park

Storm brought as much as 35 centimetres of snow to the Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park

Customers angry as Telus email remains down, temporary fix not working

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

B.C. log export rules killing us, northwest harvester says

NorthPac Forestry says Skeena Sawmills has plenty of timber

Environment groups warned saying climate change is real could be seen as partisan

Talk of climate change could be viewed as advocating against Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada

Search crews find 4-year-old boy who went missing near Mackenzie

George went missing early Saturday afternoon

Most Read