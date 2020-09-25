Police seeking whereabouts of 15-year-old Campbell River girl

Pohlman was last seen near the 200 block of Evergreen Road in Campbell River

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate 15-year-old Kali Pohlman after she walked away from her home at 9 pm on Sept. 24, 2020. Pohlman was last seen near the 200 blk of Evergreen Rd in Campbell River. She was not dressed appropriately for the recent stormy weather. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Kali Pohlman after she walked away from her home at 9 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Pohlman was last seen near the 200 block of Evergreen Road in Campbell River. She was not dressed appropriately for the recent stormy weather, according to an RCMP press release.

Pohlman is described as:

  • Caucasian Female
  • Dirty blonde/brown hair
  • Approximately 5 ft 5 inches tall with a slender build
  • Last seen wearing a white hoodie, black jeans and Nike sneakers

Pohlman’s family is concerned for her well being and wants to see her home soon. Pohlman may demonstrate a lack of “safety sense” and everyone is very concerned for her well being, police said.

The Campbell River RCMP are asking if you have any information regarding Pohlman’s whereabouts to contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

RELATED: Man, 20, injured after being set on fire while sleeping under Campbell River bridge

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell Rivermissing personRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. salmon farms challenge activists’ demands for site closures

Just Posted

Sointula elementary school gets funding for new playground

Funding for the new playground comes from the provincial government’s Playground Equipment Program.

Facey nominated as BC Liberal candidate for the North Island riding

Liberal candidate Norm Facey has a background in forestry and manufacturing.

Some north Island forest service roads to get a minor facelift with COVID-19 recovery funding

Side Bay access road no longer ‘up in the bureaucratic air’ thanks to temporary budget increase

Port Hardy’s top cop says goodbye, last day will be Oct. 30

‘I want to pause, reflect, and give thanks for my experiences and time given here’

Cops for Cancer: COVID-19 can’t stop Tour de Rock

‘having the chance to come back and ride this year means everything to me’

B.C.’s top doctor thanks supporters after revealing threats over COVID-19 measures

Dr. Bonnie Henry says COVID-19 has caused some people to lash out in anger and frustration out of fear

LETTER: Don’t let opinions drown out the facts about salmon farming

‘… ocean-based salmon farming is both responsible and critically important’

Lumber hitting record high prices due to low supply and high demand

B.C.’s forest industry hasn’t been able to keep pace with the COVID-19 building boom

‘Monkey Beach’ supernatural film adaptation premiers at VIFF

Based on Kitamaat author Eden Robinson’s debut, mystical novel

B.C. salmon farms challenge activists’ demands for site closures

News reporting also unfair, inaccurate and distorted

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C.-born Trybe social media app’s award system connects with Nickelback singer

Rock stars, jet planes, scooter tricks and the creation of a new platform ready for launch

PHOTOS: 2nd calf in a month confirmed among Southern Resident killer whale pod

Center for Whale Research said they will eagerly await to observe the calf to evaluate its health

Resumption of At-Sea Observer Prgrogram delayed

Emergency Electronic Monitoring Program still in place for groundfish trawl Option A vessels

Most Read