Police seize guns and drugs at Duncan property. (Citizen file photo)

Police seize drugs, guns at Duncan property

One man taken into custody

  • Oct. 26, 2022 3:07 p.m.
  • News

A number of guns and a quantity of drugs were seized after the RCMP executed a search warrant at a property in Duncan on Sept. 7.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Street Crime Unit searched the property on Alexander Street following a drug-related investigation that spanned several months.

Officers with the Vancouver Island Integrated Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services also assisted in executing the warrant in the early morning hours, and a 37-year-old man from the Hope, B.C. area was taken into custody without incident.

The RCMP found 13 ounces of suspected fentanyl at the site, as well as six ounces of suspected cocaine, 34 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and more than 230 prescribed medication pills.

In addition, officers seized a 12-gauge shotgun, .45 calibre replica handgun, two conducted-energy weapons (tasers) and body armour.

“Along with the obvious visible issues around drug abuse in the community, any time individuals and groups involved in the drug trade choose to move into new areas, the risk of violence increases,” said Corp. Trevor March from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Street Crime Unit.

“Maintaining pressure against these groups to curb their activity will remain a priority of the Street Crime Unit and collectively as a detachment. Investigators will be working closely with federal Crown counsel to secure charges and convictions on this matter.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522

Crime

