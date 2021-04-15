Police standoff at Duncan apartment ends peacefully

An armed officer walks outside Cerwydden Care on Cowichan Lake Road near Skinner Road Wednesday, April 14 around 5:30 p.m. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)An armed officer walks outside Cerwydden Care on Cowichan Lake Road near Skinner Road Wednesday, April 14 around 5:30 p.m. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
A nearly four-hour standoff at an apartment complex on Cowichan Lake Road in Duncan ended peacefully on Wednesday, April 14. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)A nearly four-hour standoff at an apartment complex on Cowichan Lake Road in Duncan ended peacefully on Wednesday, April 14. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
A nearly four-hour standoff at an apartment complex on Cowichan Lake Road in Duncan ended peacefully on Wednesday, April 14. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)A nearly four-hour standoff at an apartment complex on Cowichan Lake Road in Duncan ended peacefully on Wednesday, April 14. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
A nearly four-hour standoff at an apartment complex on Cowichan Lake Road in Duncan ended peacefully on Wednesday, April 14. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)A nearly four-hour standoff at an apartment complex on Cowichan Lake Road in Duncan ended peacefully on Wednesday, April 14. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
A nearly four-hour standoff at an apartment complex on Cowichan Lake Road in Duncan ended peacefully on Wednesday, April 14. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)A nearly four-hour standoff at an apartment complex on Cowichan Lake Road in Duncan ended peacefully on Wednesday, April 14. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
A nearly four-hour standoff at an apartment complex on Cowichan Lake Road in Duncan ended peacefully on Wednesday, April 14. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
A nearly four-hour standoff at an apartment complex on Cowichan Lake Road in Duncan ended peacefully on Wednesday, April 14. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)A nearly four-hour standoff at an apartment complex on Cowichan Lake Road in Duncan ended peacefully on Wednesday, April 14. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
A nearly four-hour standoff at an apartment complex on Cowichan Lake Road in Duncan ended peacefully on Wednesday, April 14. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)A nearly four-hour standoff at an apartment complex on Cowichan Lake Road in Duncan ended peacefully on Wednesday, April 14. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
A nearly four-hour standoff at an apartment complex on Cowichan Lake Road in Duncan ended peacefully on Wednesday, April 14. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)A nearly four-hour standoff at an apartment complex on Cowichan Lake Road in Duncan ended peacefully on Wednesday, April 14. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
A nearly four-hour standoff at an apartment complex on Cowichan Lake Road in Duncan ended peacefully on Wednesday, April 14. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)A nearly four-hour standoff at an apartment complex on Cowichan Lake Road in Duncan ended peacefully on Wednesday, April 14. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

A tense, nearly four-hour standoff at an apartment complex in Duncan came to a peaceful end on Wednesday evening.

The situation began around 4 p.m. when the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were contacted by someone with concerns about the safety of a friend after visiting the friend’s apartment to drop off some food.

According to police, the visitor noticed some “unnerving behaviour” and the friend said they weren’t OK, at which point the adult son of the apartment resident yelled at the visitor to leave.

The homeowner was reported by some witnesses to be a 98-year-old woman, but police did not confirm this.

Police went to the residence in Shaughnessy Gardens on Cowichan Lake Road and attempted to make contact with the residents, but were unable to get inside.

“The members made a decision to back away from the house to not rile the agitated man anymore,” said detachment commander Insp. Chris Bear. “For the safety of all of those in the nearby area Cowichan Lake Road was blocked, and some nearby residents in an apartment were evacuated. The negotiators worked for almost 3 and 1/2 hours to have the man exit the house on his own without success.”

The first and second floors of the three-floor building were evacuated as police cordoned off the area, blocking off a section of Cowichan Lake Road to all but local residents. Bystanders also indicated that the residents of the Cerwydden seniors facility next door to Shaughnessy Gardens were moved from the wing closest to the apartment building.

Over the course of the standoff, several more police in tactical gear arrived at the scene, along with an armoured vehicle.

Officers entered the apartment just before 8 p.m. and apprehended the suspect after a brief struggle. The man was taken to the nearby Cowichan District Hospital for treatment and a medical evaluation. His mother, the homeowner, also required medical assistance, but police say she suffered no injuries.

Police credited the friend of the homeowner for reporting the unusual behaviour.

“The complainant did the absolute proper thing in calling the RCMP in this situation,” said Vancouver Island RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Manseau. “Their decision to immediately call police allowed two people in need of immediate medical attention to get necessary treatment.”

The tactical team left to the appreciative applause of bystanders. Investigators remained at the scene for some time after the incident, locating and seizing several knives and an unloaded gun.

The RCMP thanked building residents and members of the community for their patience during the situation. People from nearby complexes had offered lawn chairs, water and soft drinks to some of the displaced residents of Shaughnessy Gardens, and a BC Transit bus was brought to the scene to provide a place to rest as well.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating child’s death at Duncan’s Falcon Nest Motel

READ MORE: Drug bust in Duncan leads to ‘substantial seizure’


kevin.rothbauer@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

cowichan valleyRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Parksville-Qualicum passes Nanaimo in new COVID-19 cases
Next story
‘Racially motivated’ incidents on the rise in B.C’s 4th largest city: police

Just Posted

B.C. Centre for Disease Control maps showing new COVID-19 cases by local health area for the week of April 4-10. (BCCDC image)
Parksville-Qualicum passes Nanaimo in new COVID-19 cases

Greater Victoria had more new cases than any other Island area: B.C. Centre for Disease Control

The Port McNeill waterfront on a beautiful sunny day. (Bill McQuarrie photo)
Waterfront Playground Proposal receives backing from Port McNeill council

In favour of the motion were Wickstrom, Baron and Coun. Shelley Downey.

Quatse, the abandoned sea otter pup who was rescued in Port Hardy. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre photo)
Quatse the sea otter pup continues to recover in treatment

Quatse’s last “pupdate” was on March 31, where it was noted she is “doing well and gaining weight.”

Photo collage of loved ones lost to substance use and overdose. (Photo courtesy Moms Stop The Harm)
B.C. overdose deaths still rising 5 years after public health emergency declared

Moms Stop the Harm calls on B.C. to provide safe supply in response to deadly illicit drug use

RCMP on scene yesterday at the altercation at the trailer park. (James McLaughlin photo)
Violent altercation at Port Hardy trailer park

The suspect has been remanded in custody until their next court appearance on April 19.

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he walks past the emergency entrance of Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Top doctor warns B.C.’s daily cases could reach 3,000 as COVID hospitalizations surge

There are more than 400 people in hospital, with 125 of them in ICU

The father of Aaliyah Rosa planted a tree and laid a plaque in her memory in 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)
Final witness will extend Langley child murder trial into May or June

Lengthy trial began last autumn with COVID and other factors forcing it to take longer than expected

The rainbow crosswalk at Glover Road and Mary Avenue in Fort Langley has been temporarily covered up for the filming of a movie. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Rainbow crosswalk covered up for filming of Sonic the Hedgehog sequel

The crosswalk will return in late April

The corner of 96th Avenue and Glover Road in Fort Langley now has traffic signals, and new “touchless” signal activation buttons. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Busy Fort Langley intersection gets ‘touchless’ crosswalk signals

The new traffic light started operation in April

A crossing guard stops traffic as students wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrive at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-infected students in Lower Mainland schools transmitting to 1 to 2 others: data

Eight to 13 per cent of COVID cases among students in the Lower Mainland were acquired in schools, B.C. says

An armed officer walks outside Cerwydden Care on Cowichan Lake Road near Skinner Road Wednesday, April 14 around 5:30 p.m. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Police standoff at Duncan apartment ends peacefully

Officers surround building as homeowner held in apartment for nearly four hours by adult son

Norm Scott, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch # 91, is disappointed the Legion does not qualify for COVID financial assistance from the provincial government. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C.’s pandemic aid package passing Legion branches by

Federal non-profit status stymies provincial assistance eligibility

Latest modelling by public health shows cases generated by COVID-19 infections into places where it can spread quickly. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
Industrial sites, pubs, restaurants driving COVID-19 spread in B.C.

Infection risk higher in offices, retail, warehouses, farms

Hwy. 4 was shut down in both directions for 10 hours on March 23 as a rock bluff was blasted as part of Kennedy Hill’s ongoing construction. Commuters can expect five more 10 hour closures on five consecutive Wednesdays beginning April 28. (Photo courtesy of Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Five 10-hour Pacific Rim highway closures planned in the next 6 weeks

Closures needed for rock blasting as part of the Kennedy Hill Safety Improvement project.

Most Read