The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (Black Press file photo)

Police watchdog finds Nanaimo RCMP did not break woman’s foot

IIO investigated March incident where woman apprehended under Mental Health Act at Port Place mall

Nanaimo RCMP did not break a woman’s foot while detaining her in March, the province’s police watchdog has ruled.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. previously announced it was looking into an incident on the evening of March 29, where police tried to apprehend a woman at Port Place shopping centre in downtown Nanaimo, under the Mental Health Act, in order to return her to a residential facility.

The incident included “an interaction” and the woman was taken into custody and hospital, the IIO said, with Nanaimo RCMP subsequently discovering the woman required surgery for a serious injury. It notified the civilian oversight agency shortly after.

Police played no role in the woman’s foot injury, the IIO said in a press release and has closed the case.

“The IIO’s chief civilian director has reviewed medical records, witness statements and police and store video,” said the press release. “Based on this evidence, the CCD has determined that the injury did not take place while the woman was in police custody or in the presence of police, but approximately four hours after police had left the hospital.”

