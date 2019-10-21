Polls now open in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2019 general election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, and Elizabeth May’s Greens. The People’s Party of Canada, under former high-profile Tory Maxime Bernier, is running for the first time.

Polls are open in the North Island until 7:00 p.m. local time:

There are multiple polling stations in the North Island. To find out where you should vote, look at your voter information card, or visit elections.ca and enter your postal code.

Who is running in North Island-Powell River riding?

Rachel Blaney – New Democratic Party

Mark de Bruijn – Green Party of Canada

Shelley Downey – Conservative Party of Canada

Carla Neal – Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada

Brian Rundle – People’s Party of Canada

Peter Schwarzoff – Liberal Party of Canada

Glen Staples – Independent

