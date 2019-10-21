(Elections Canada photo)

Polls now open in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2019 general election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, and Elizabeth May’s Greens. The People’s Party of Canada, under former high-profile Tory Maxime Bernier, is running for the first time.

Polls are open in the North Island until 7:00 p.m. local time:

There are multiple polling stations in the North Island. To find out where you should vote, look at your voter information card, or visit elections.ca and enter your postal code.

Who is running in North Island-Powell River riding?

Rachel Blaney – New Democratic Party

Mark de Bruijn – Green Party of Canada

Shelley Downey – Conservative Party of Canada

Carla Neal – Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada

Brian Rundle – People’s Party of Canada

Peter Schwarzoff – Liberal Party of Canada

Glen Staples – Independent

RELATED: Meet the candidates for the North Island-Powell River riding

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

For all of our stories on the 2019 federal election, click here.

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

Previous story
Study finds episiotomies reduce severe tearing risks in assisted births
Next story
B.C. scouting group’s tent destroyed by black bear on Thanksgiving

Just Posted

North Island Atom Eagles fall to Nanaimo Clippers at home

The Eagles put in some solid shifts over three tough periods.

VIDEO: Saanich resident shocked when trespasser licks security camera, rummages through mail

‘I found the situation really bizarre,’ said the Gordon Head resident

Commercial fisheries off-loading business booming in Port Hardy

Off-loading facilities pack, ice, and load in totes the fish that are caught by commercial fishermen

North Island Secondary School graduate spearheads community project

Fresh water now available on Rotary Trail.

STRIKE: WFP and USW are back at the table for mediation

“No further updates until either an agreement is reached or one party or the other breaks off talks”

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

B.C. scouting group’s tent destroyed by black bear on Thanksgiving

The Richmond-based Sea Dragon Sea Scouts were camping at Mount Seymour Provincial Park

Environment Canada issues gale warnings for western Vancouver Island

Gale warnings in effect for most of Vancouver Island and west coast Mainland

BC Ferries crew member taken to hospital after getting struck by bow doors

Two sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay were cancelled

VIDEO: Scheer won’t say if Conservatives hired consultant to ‘destroy’ People’s party

Conservative leader says it’s policy not to comment

Greta Thunberg meets with First Nations chief in Fort McMurray

Thunberg has turned her protest against climate change into a global movement

A day before the election, poll shows Conservatives slightly ahead in popular vote: Ipsos

Voters can cast their ballot on Oct. 21

Canucks hang on for 3-2 win over Rangers in New York

Vancouver scores three times in first period

More beef products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

The food safety watchdog has been investigating possible E. coli 0157:H7

Most Read