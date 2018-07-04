Popular drag show coming to Port Hardy

JEFFREY HEYDEN-KAYE PHOTO. Attendees of The Crazy Señoritas drag show Aug. 2 at the Ponoka Golf Club have some fun during the event.

The Crazy Señoritas, a troupe of female impersonators from Puerto Vallarta Mexico, are bringing their popular show to The Sporty Bar and Grill in Port Hardy.

The troupe has been performing for seven years for a lot of holidaying Canadians at the Luna Lounge in Bucerias, Mexico. Their show features adult humour, interactions with the audience, and humorous musical tributes including Tina Turner, Cher, Britney Spears, Whitney Houston and more.

“So why has this group of entertainers from Puerto Vallarta, been invited to perform in some 30 communities scattered all over western Canada?,” asked tour organizer Merv Buchanan in a press release, explaining, “It’s really no mystery at all. Most of their winter audience are Canadians from BC, Alberta, and Saskatchewan, fleeing the cold and snow.”

The Crazy Señoritas also toured Western Canada for two weeks in 2017 performing 10 sold-out shows. Their 2018 tour runs from July 26 to Sept. 1 and they will be stopping in Port Hardy on Aug. 27.

“The song parodies are hysterical and the costumes and skits are superb. The Crazy Señoritas show has been a “can’t miss” event in the Puerto Vallarta area for years,” said Buchanan.

Black Press Editor Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye of The Ponoka News, who attended last years show at the Ponoka Golf Club was quoted stating “Those crazy señoritas sure know how to entertain a crowd.”

“Besides being a treat for their many fans, having the popular show in town gives everyone in the area a chance to enjoy it without having to travel to Mexico,” said Buchanan, adding “Admittedly, “drag shows” aren’t for everyone. But these young Mexican actors have a way of winning over audiences, who soon forget they are not women, but men disguised as women. Often, the people who were the most reluctant to attend are surprised at how much fun they have and they return again and again, with relatives and friends in tow.”

The Crazy Senoritas will be performing at the Sporty Bar and Grill in Port Hardy on Monday, August 27 at 9:30 PM.