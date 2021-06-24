Port Alice council votes to cancel Canada Day celebrations

The decision was made out of respect for Indigenous communities across Canada who are grieving

Port Alice council has voted to not hold Canada Day celebrations this year.

The village’s Facebook page made the official announcement, stating that the decision came about at the June 23 council meeting.

“Out of respect for Indigenous communities across Canada who are grieving, including the Quatsino First Nation, the Village of Port Alice will not be holding an official Canada Day event this year.”

Port Hardy and Alert Bay have also cancelled 2021 Canada Day celebrations in the wake of the mass unmarked graves being found at former residential schools across Canada.

The B.C. Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available at 1-800-588-8717 or at kuu-uscrisisline.com if you, or someone you know may be in need of somebody to talk to.

