Port Alice municipal office. (Debra Lynn photo)

Port Alice municipal office. (Debra Lynn photo)

Port Alice council votes to cancel Canada Day celebrations

The decision was made out of respect for Indigenous communities across Canada who are grieving

Port Alice council has voted to not hold Canada Day celebrations this year.

The village’s Facebook page made the official announcement, stating that the decision came about at the June 23 council meeting.

“Out of respect for Indigenous communities across Canada who are grieving, including the Quatsino First Nation, the Village of Port Alice will not be holding an official Canada Day event this year.”

Port Hardy and Alert Bay have also cancelled 2021 Canada Day celebrations in the wake of the mass unmarked graves being found at former residential schools across Canada.

The B.C. Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available at 1-800-588-8717 or at kuu-uscrisisline.com if you, or someone you know may be in need of somebody to talk to.

RELATED: Port Hardy council cancels Canada Day event

RELATED: Alert Bay council cancels Canada Day event

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CanadaCanada Day

Previous story
‘Reckless acts and omissions’ by Iran caused deadly Flight 752 crash: report
Next story
Defence minister under fire for hiring assistant with past inappropriate relationship

Just Posted

Port Alice municipal office. (Debra Lynn photo)
Port Alice council votes to cancel Canada Day celebrations

A roadside memorial in Cedar for former police officer Shinder Kirk, who died in a car crash on Cedar Road in December 2018. (News Bulletin file)
Driver guilty in 2018 Nanaimo crash that killed retired Abbotsford police sergeant

Museum exhibit Textiles 3. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
New textiles exhibit opens at Port Hardy Museum

Alie Addison gets ready to braid Garth Holden’s hair with rainbow colours in honour of Pride month. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy Pride hosts vehicle procession June 26