Port Alice councillor steps down, byelection to be held

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Port Alice Councillor Warren Beatty has stepped down from the position due to commitments to another job down island.

Port Alice Mayor Kevin Cameron announced on social media that the Village of Port Alice will be electing “a new councillor because of a vacant position” on Sept. 14.

According to the village office, it was councillor Warren Beatty who stepped down from the position due to commitments with another job down-Island.

The new councillor will be elected for the remainder of the term, which commences October 2019 to October 2022.

Nomination forms are available at the Village Office at 1061 Marine Drive as of July 8 to the close of the nomination period.

