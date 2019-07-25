HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Port Alice Councillor Warren Beatty has stepped down from the position due to commitments to another job down island.

Port Alice councillor steps down, byelection to be held

Nomination forms are available at the Village Office at 1061 Marine Drive as of July 8.

Port Alice Mayor Kevin Cameron announced on social media that the Village of Port Alice will be electing “a new councillor because of a vacant position” on Sept. 14.

According to the village office, it was councillor Warren Beatty who stepped down from the position due to commitments with another job down-Island.

The new councillor will be elected for the remainder of the term, which commences October 2019 to October 2022.

Nomination forms are available at the Village Office at 1061 Marine Drive as of July 8 to the close of the nomination period.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Port Alberni fights bad reputation in international media amid manhunt for wanted teens
Next story
Death of baby on Vancouver Island prompts investigation

Just Posted

Combining Indigenous-led tourism with North Island College training

Tourism student Zoe Speck is putting her training to work at the… Continue reading

FILOMI Days sees massive crowd arrive in town to enjoy weekend festivities

The North Island Gazette was at just about every event this weekend.

Rumble on the Runway returns to Port McNeill Airport

In fact, the event is so popular that officials say it is usually sold out months in advance.

Port Alice councillor steps down, byelection to be held

Nomination forms are available at the Village Office at 1061 Marine Drive as of July 8.

North Island Rising: Politicians never get it right. Or do they?

“I have always had a special place in my heart for small town governments”

B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Vancouver Island woman hopes for one more dance with late fiancé

Woman seeks 2011 footage of ‘Careless Whisper’ performance in underground Saanich parking lot

Vancouver Island’s first BC Cannabis Store to open next week

Government-operated store to open in Campbell River

B.C. murder suspect not a neo-Nazi, is more fascinated by Russia, dad says

Despite his son’s fascination with the collectibles, Schmegelsky said he didn’t believe his son identified as a neo-Nazi

Death of baby on Vancouver Island prompts investigation

Police and the coroner have released few details

Slow start to B.C. wildfire season saves province money

B.C. Wildfire Services says there are 36 fires burning

Grand Forks fire chief no longer employed after bullying allegation

The City would not say if the fire chief was fired or resigned from his position

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

Ex-lifeguard Eddie Spaghetti pleads guilty to child pornography

Lawyers have requested pre-sentencing report with a psychological component

Most Read