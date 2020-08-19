View of the Village of Port Alice from the Frigon Islands. (Debra Lynn photo)

Port Alice crime stats rise slightly over second quarter

Port Alice RCMP opened 59 files in the second quarter, which is up from 30 in the first quarter.

The Village of Port Alice has seen a small increase in crime with 59 files opened in the second quarter (April-June), which is up from just 30 files in the first quarter.

Files opened in the second quarter of 2020 for Port Alice

Assaults:

Common / Trespassing – 2;

Assault w/ Weapon or CBH – 0;

Aggravated – 0;

Criminal Harassment – 0;

Utter Threats Against Person – 4;

Sexual assaults:

Sexual Assault – 0;

Sex Assault w/Weapon or CBH – 0;

Sexual Interference – 0;

Aggravated sexual assault – 0;

Sexual Exploitation – 0;

Intoxicated in Public – 0;

Liquor Violation Tickets Issued – 0;

Breach of Peace – 2;

Secondary Involving Alcohol – 0;

Cause Disturbance – 2;

Secondary Involving Alcohol – 1;

Mischief under $5,000 – 3;

Mischief over $5,000 – 2;

Loss Enjoyment of Property – 0;

Breach of Probation (Adult) – 0;

Breach of Probation (Youth) – 0;

Bail Violations – 0;

By-Law Noise – 1;

False / Abandoned 9-1-1 – 1;

Break & Enter Business – 1;

Break & Enter Residence – 1;

Theft from motor vehicle less than $5,000 – 1;

Theft from motor vehicle more than $5,000 – 0;

Shoplifting Under $5,000 – 0;

Missing Persons – 0;

Missing Persons High Risk – 0;

Unspecified Assistance – 3;

False Alarm – 2;

Mental Health Act – 3;

Suicidal – 1;

Cocaine Trafficking – 0;

Cocaine Possession – 0;

Cannabis Possession – 0;

Cannabis Trafficking – 0;

Impaired driving:

Charge Recommended – 0;

Charged – 0;

Unfounded / Unsubstantiated – 1;

IRP — 24 Hour – 0;

IRP — 3 Day – 0;

IRP — 7 Day – 0;

IRP — 30 Day – 0;

IRP — 90 Day – 0;

Violation Tickets (Moving) – 1;

Violation Tickets (Non-Moving) – 0;

Traffic Notice Written Warnings – 0;

Motor Vehicle Incident Fatal – 0;

Motor Vehicle Incident Injury – 1;

Motor Vehicle Incident Over $1,000 – 0; and

Street Checks – 3.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Docs suggest bureaucrats were nudged to look to WE Charity for student program
Next story
B.C. teacher’s union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

Just Posted

Port Alice crime stats rise slightly over second quarter

Port Alice RCMP opened 59 files in the second quarter, which is up from 30 in the first quarter.

Wildlife, culture and history: a trifecta tour

k’awat’si Tours runs a three-hour trip packed with sights and information

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs add young forward from Port McNeill

Bulldogs add youth to veteran lineup with Ethan Bono, Kobe Assam

42-year-old Indigenous man is missing, last seen in Port Hardy area

Roger Jolliffe was last seen on August 11, 2020 at approximately 5:30 PM in the Port Hardy area.

Only eight intoxicated in public tickets handed out by Port Hardy RCMP in second quarter

‘Is there a reason for not handing out tickets? Or do you see that it’s not any benefit?’

B.C. teacher’s union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

Better Business Bureau issues warnings over billing for weight loss app Noom

Bureau warned customers to read terms carefully when they sign up for a free trial, especially for health and wellness apps.

21 wildfire personnel work overnight to battle 1,000-hectare Okanagan blaze

More than 300 homes are on an evacuation order about 6 km from Okanagan Falls

COVID-19: B.C. eviction ban ends for tenants owing back rent

Pandemic rent supplement ends as rent comes due Sept. 1

B.C. Indigenous leaders call for closure of all Fraser River sockeye fisheries

Tsilhqot’in First Nations have closed fishing for their members to save critical salmon stocks

More than 3,000 homes on alert as wildfire near Penticton grows to 1,000 hectares

The blaze north of Okanagan Falls has caused the evacuation of 319 homes

High call volumes cause delays for Island Health’s COVID-19 call centre

Increased cases, technical difficulties cause 60 to 90-minute phone waits for some callers

B.C. judge rejects man’s bid to stop RCMP from destroying Pickton evidence

Mounties have hundreds of items in storage linked to the probe of serial killer Robert Pickton

Canada’s first Aquaculture Act enters new phase of consultation

Fisheries minister promises act will respect B.C.’s jurisdiction over land management

Most Read