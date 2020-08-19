Port Alice crime stats rise slightly over second quarter

The Village of Port Alice has seen a small increase in crime with 59 files opened in the second quarter (April-June), which is up from just 30 files in the first quarter.
Files opened in the second quarter of 2020 for Port Alice
Assaults:
Common / Trespassing – 2;
Assault w/ Weapon or CBH – 0;
Aggravated – 0;
Criminal Harassment – 0;
Utter Threats Against Person – 4;
Sexual assaults:
Sexual Assault – 0;
Sex Assault w/Weapon or CBH – 0;
Sexual Interference – 0;
Aggravated sexual assault – 0;
Sexual Exploitation – 0;
Intoxicated in Public – 0;
Liquor Violation Tickets Issued – 0;
Breach of Peace – 2;
Secondary Involving Alcohol – 0;
Cause Disturbance – 2;
Secondary Involving Alcohol – 1;
Mischief under $5,000 – 3;
Mischief over $5,000 – 2;
Loss Enjoyment of Property – 0;
Breach of Probation (Adult) – 0;
Breach of Probation (Youth) – 0;
Bail Violations – 0;
By-Law Noise – 1;
False / Abandoned 9-1-1 – 1;
Break & Enter Business – 1;
Break & Enter Residence – 1;
Theft from motor vehicle less than $5,000 – 1;
Theft from motor vehicle more than $5,000 – 0;
Shoplifting Under $5,000 – 0;
Missing Persons – 0;
Missing Persons High Risk – 0;
Unspecified Assistance – 3;
False Alarm – 2;
Mental Health Act – 3;
Suicidal – 1;
Cocaine Trafficking – 0;
Cocaine Possession – 0;
Cannabis Possession – 0;
Cannabis Trafficking – 0;
Impaired driving:
Charge Recommended – 0;
Charged – 0;
Unfounded / Unsubstantiated – 1;
IRP — 24 Hour – 0;
IRP — 3 Day – 0;
IRP — 7 Day – 0;
IRP — 30 Day – 0;
IRP — 90 Day – 0;
Violation Tickets (Moving) – 1;
Violation Tickets (Non-Moving) – 0;
Traffic Notice Written Warnings – 0;
Motor Vehicle Incident Fatal – 0;
Motor Vehicle Incident Injury – 1;
Motor Vehicle Incident Over $1,000 – 0; and
Street Checks – 3.
