Port Alice crime stats rise slightly over second quarter

Port Alice RCMP opened 59 files in the second quarter, which is up from 30 in the first quarter.

View of the Village of Port Alice from the Frigon Islands. (Debra Lynn photo)

The Village of Port Alice has seen a small increase in crime with 59 files opened in the second quarter (April-June), which is up from just 30 files in the first quarter.

Files opened in the second quarter of 2020 for Port Alice

Assaults:

Common / Trespassing – 2;

Assault w/ Weapon or CBH – 0;

Aggravated – 0;

Criminal Harassment – 0;

Utter Threats Against Person – 4;

Sexual assaults:

Sexual Assault – 0;

Sex Assault w/Weapon or CBH – 0;

Sexual Interference – 0;

Aggravated sexual assault – 0;

Sexual Exploitation – 0;

Intoxicated in Public – 0;

Liquor Violation Tickets Issued – 0;

Breach of Peace – 2;

Secondary Involving Alcohol – 0;

Cause Disturbance – 2;

Secondary Involving Alcohol – 1;

Mischief under $5,000 – 3;

Mischief over $5,000 – 2;

Loss Enjoyment of Property – 0;

Breach of Probation (Adult) – 0;

Breach of Probation (Youth) – 0;

Bail Violations – 0;

By-Law Noise – 1;

False / Abandoned 9-1-1 – 1;

Break & Enter Business – 1;

Break & Enter Residence – 1;

Theft from motor vehicle less than $5,000 – 1;

Theft from motor vehicle more than $5,000 – 0;

Shoplifting Under $5,000 – 0;

Missing Persons – 0;

Missing Persons High Risk – 0;

Unspecified Assistance – 3;

False Alarm – 2;

Mental Health Act – 3;

Suicidal – 1;

Cocaine Trafficking – 0;

Cocaine Possession – 0;

Cannabis Possession – 0;

Cannabis Trafficking – 0;

Impaired driving:

Charge Recommended – 0;

Charged – 0;

Unfounded / Unsubstantiated – 1;

IRP — 24 Hour – 0;

IRP — 3 Day – 0;

IRP — 7 Day – 0;

IRP — 30 Day – 0;

IRP — 90 Day – 0;

Violation Tickets (Moving) – 1;

Violation Tickets (Non-Moving) – 0;

Traffic Notice Written Warnings – 0;

Motor Vehicle Incident Fatal – 0;

Motor Vehicle Incident Injury – 1;

Motor Vehicle Incident Over $1,000 – 0; and

Street Checks – 3.

