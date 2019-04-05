THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO RCMP were on the scene in blast suits investigating the victim’s residence in Port Alice on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

Port Alice mail bomb case closed says Yukon RCMP

The RCMP declared Leon Nepper was the only person involved in the mailing of a bomb to his brother.

The 2018 Port Alice mail bomb case has been closed by the Yukon RCMP.

After investigating, the Yukon RCMP declared Leon Nepper was the only person involved in the mailing of a bomb to his brother, Roger Nepper, who lives in Port Alice.

The RCMP file was closed in December of 2018.

Back in September, Leon was charged with one count each of sending an improvised explosive device to someone with the intent of causing bodily harm and unlawful possession of an explosive substance. He was also charged with one charge each of aggravated assault and attempted murder.

Roger received serious but non-life-threatening injuries from the explosion while his wife, Shirley Bowick, received minor burns.

Leon was arrested in Whitehorse Sept. 13, but was found in “medical distress” at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre on Sept. 23, and later died at the city’s hospital in the early afternoon.

