Emergency services rushed to the scene near Clark Drive in Port Alice after a package exploded Monday. Debra Lynn photo

Postal package explodes in Port Alice man’s hands in “targeted” incident

Victim recovering in hospital after incident that occured while he unwrapped parcel at home

Two Port Alice residents were injured Tuesday when a postal package exploded in a man’s hands in what police are calling a targeted incident.

A man was sent to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after the package blew up as he was unwrapping it in his home, RCMP confirmed in a media release Wednesday morning.

The Port Alice Emergency Facebook page posted Tuesday afternoon that the town’s post office, Scotiabank branch and residential Clark Drive, where the incident occurred were closed following the incident. The post also asked members of the public to avoid those areas and respect police investigations and the fire department’s efforts.

Subsequent media reports identified Roger Nepper as the man sent to hospital in Nanaimo, where he is now recovering. His wife, Shirley Bowick, told CHEK news his fingertips were basically blown off in the incident, while she received minor injuries.

Island district media relations officer Cpl. Tammy Douglas said Port Hardy RCMP, the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit, an RCMP explosives dog, Campbell River RCMP Forensic Identification Section and RCMP Island District General Investigation Section are assisting in the investigation. Canada Post is also engaged.

Douglas asked anyone with information to contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

More to come…

