PORT HARDY FIRE RESCUE PHOTOS Images of the Wildfire by the Port Alice road, thanks to Port Hardy Fire Rescue Facebook.

Port Alice road under threat from wildfire

The fire was first discovered on Aug. 11 and is currently estimated at 10 hectares in size.

The Port Alice road is being threatened by a wildfire that has Port Hardy Fire Rescue (PHFR) on guard at the scene.

“With wildfire crews all over BC stretched to the max at the moment, our own firefighters from Port Hardy have been pulled in to help with the fight,” wrote PHFR on its Facebook page on Aug. 19. “For the last two nights our firefighters have been posted up on the Port Alice Highway from dusk till dawn to keep an overnight watch on the Larry Lake fire, located just up and over 21-Mile Hill.”

According to PHFR, the fire was first discovered on Aug. 11, is currently estimated at 10 hectares in size, and is burning in steep ground above the highway.

“Although not threatening any structures at this time, the fire is threatening utility poles providing hydro service to Port Alice and is considered a “Fire of Note” as per the BC Wildfire Service,” added PHFR. “Wildfire crews, with the support of heavy equipment and aircraft, have been working extremely hard over the last week to contain the fire, which saw some growth yesterday late in the day. Wildfire crews will be continuing to action the fire through the coming week, and firefighters from Port Hardy will be on scene overnight this week including tonight to patrol and monitor the fire while wildfire crews get some much needed sleep.”

– with files from Port Hardy Fire Rescue Facebook

 

