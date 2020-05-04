Port Hardy council has amended the financial plan to lower the taxation rate. (North Island Gazette file photo of Port Hardy council)

Port Hardy council amends financial plan, lowers tax rate

Council has approved reducing the taxation increase for 2020 from 4.2 per cent to 1.97.

The 2020 tax increase for Port Hardy residents and businesses will be minimal.

The District of Port Hardy announced that council has approved amending the financial plan to reduce the taxation increase for 2020 from 4.2 per cent to 1.97.

The reason?

Chief Administrative Officer Allison McCarrick stated that due to the eight month logging strike and then the COVID-19 pandemic hitting right afterwards, “this was a way to actually make a financial difference to our taxpayers.”

She added council also agreed to defer utility payment deadlines and tax date penalty deadlines.

Port Hardy Mayor Dennis Dugas confirmed what McCarrick had said was the reason for lowering the tax rate, noting that council wanted to “look at ways and means to help our businesses and residents because of what’s been going on with the logging strike and now COVID-19, so staff looked through the books for ways to do it.”

Dugas added that for this year council decided to reduce the level of taxations going into the district’s reserves, but warned they wouldn’t be able to do this every year as they “have to have money in the reserves.”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City CouncilProperty taxes

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Barbers, hairstylists start petition to not be in first phase of B.C. economic reopening

Just Posted

Port Hardy council amends financial plan, lowers tax rate

Council has approved reducing the taxation increase for 2020 from 4.2 per cent to 1.97.

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

North Island Gazette wins bronze for Newspaper Excellence

The Ma Murrays recognize achievements of 100+ member newspapers in British Columbia and the Yukon

Seven Hills’ nine hole golf course remains open amidst COVID-19

‘The golf course remains open until we are forced otherwise’

Quatsino looks to celebrate 125th anniversary with temporary display at museum

Temporary display will remember those who contributed in the making of the unique community.

Rally calls for safe release of prisoners as COVID-19 runs rampant at Mission Institution

Mission Institution is experiencing the largest prison outbreak in Canada

2017 Elephant Hill wildfire most likely caused by smoking materials

Investigation did not identify who started the fire

Q&A: What you need to know about COVID-19 treatment, protests and more

Experts answer questions about the novel coronavirus

UPDATE: Two children killed in ATV accident in Chilliwack River Valley Sunday

Two adults and one other child escaped side-by-side rollover at Foley Lake

B.C. study finds warning labels reduce alcohol consumption

Researchers behind study recommend warning labels should be on all alcohol containers

‘I love you – stay away’ says B.C. senior to family this Mother’s Day

Retirement community Magnolia Gardens offers tips for a safe Mother’s Day amid COVID-19

‘The work is still getting done’: NHL teams preparing for unusual draft

There’s talk the NHL could hold its draft online next month even though the 2019-20 season has yet to finish

Barbers, hairstylists start petition to not be in first phase of B.C. economic reopening

Alberta’s reopening plan has some personal services like hairstyling and barber shops scheduled to open on May 14

Fire at Nanaimo convenience store starts after teen allegedly shoots flare at clerk

Incident happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday at Circle K on Departure Bay Road

Most Read