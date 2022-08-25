Port Hardy council approves budget increase for swimming pool electrical upgrades

Council voted to increase the pool’s budget to include electrical upgrades at a cost of $400,000

There’s a brand new update on Port Hardy’s indoor swimming pool revitalization project.

Port Hardy council met for a special meeting on Wednesday (Aug. 17) to discuss the dormant swimming pool’s upgrades.

Council voted in favour of increasing the budget to include electrical upgrades at a cost of $400,000 (which is to be funded by $166,000 from the Small Community Grant increase and the remaining $234,000 from the COVID-19 Restart fund).

Stantec will be directed to initiate the electrical upgrade to ensure sustainable and adequate power supply to the pool building, and council also approved investigating a back up power supply to the electrical review.

Originally, the district had planned to entirely replace the 40+ year old pool with a state of the art multiplex. However, after being turned down for funding by the federal and provincial governments, council decided to move forward with a “Pool Revitalization Project” that would simply upgrade the existing pool.

Once tender submissions have been received for the revitalization project, council will be reviewing the budget and issuing contract awards, which is tentatively scheduled to lead directly into construction from September to February, and then a soft opening in March of 2023.

