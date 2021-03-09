Port Hardy council sets fees for Short Term Vacation Rentals

Council adopted a bylaw to allow home owners to build separate suites to use as short term rentals.

The District of Port Hardy has approved the fees for Short Term Vacation Rentals. (North Island Gazette file photo)

Council has approved the fees needed for Short Term Vacation Rentals inside the District of Port Hardy.

A staff report from Chief Administrative Officer Heather Nelson-Smith regarding the fees was brought up at Feb. 23 meeting of council.

Council had recently adopted a bylaw that will allow home owners to build separate suites that could be used as short term rentals, so approving the fees involved was the next step in the process.

“Background reviews have shown the following rates and fees for these uses being between $150.00 to $1,500 annually,” Nelson-Smith stated in her report. “The district currently charges those with a bed and breakfast $110.00 annually and hotels with rooms up to 25 $55.00 annually. Hotels are also charged a tax rate higher than residential and have other overhead costs related to operating a business that a residential dwelling unit can not be compared to including extra water, sewer and garbage fees.”

Nelson-Smith’s report recommended that those who live in their home and rent a dwelling such as a secondary suite or a carriage home for the purposes of a short term vacation rental be charged the annual home based business rate of $110.00 annually (no reduction for half year operation), which is the same as a Bed and Breakfast. “For those renting their entire home without the owner on the property be charged an annual rate of $300.00 (no reduction for half year operation). The rate is like Tofino and Nelson.”

Mayor Dennis Dugas opened the discussion by asking if any of his councillors wanted to give their input on the subject.

Coun. Treena Smith spoke first, stating she thinks the recommended fees are great.

Coun. Janet Dorward agreed with her assessment, and then made a motion to approve the recommendation, which was seconded by Coun. Fred Robertson.

Dugas asked if there was any more discussion about the report, before thanking staff for putting it together. “I know it takes time so I appreciate that,” he said, and then voting officially commenced where council unanimously approved the suggested business fees for Short Term Vacation Rentals.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City Councilshort term rentals